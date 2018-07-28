This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?

Planning permission has been submitted for the attraction on Hanover Quay.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 6:00 PM
PLANS TO BRING a new tourist attraction to Dublin in the form of a U2 visitor centre have been submitted.

The proposed project would be located on Hanover Quay near Grand Canal Dock and consist of a four-storey building with a reconstruction of the bandâ€™s original studio as well as themed exhibit areas.

Itâ€™s hoped to tap into the bandâ€™s millions-strong fanbase around the world â€“ but Irish people themselves can sometimes have mixed feelings about the Mount Temple lads.

This evening weâ€™re asking: Would you visit the proposed U2 centre?


Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
