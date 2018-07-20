More used Volkswagens changed hands than any other car make so far this year

SKODA OCTAVIA IS the car that retains its value the most, but Volkswagen are the most popular used car makes in Ireland so far this year.

Meanwhile, just under half a million used cars have changed hands in the first six months of this year, a drop of 5% year-on-year according to the DoneDeal.ie motor industry review for the first half of 2018.

Also featured in the report are statistics on the number of searches done for electric cars on the platform so far this year, with searches up 228%.

At the top end of the used car market, for example, 13 second-hand Teslas were sold on Done Deal in the first six months of 2018.

Source: DoneDeal.ie

The vast majority of car purchases are seeking to buy a diesel one, according to the report, with a similar proportion of individuals seeking cars from one to seven years old.

New car registrations are down across the board, with Louth, Wexford, Waterford and Kildare the only exceptions. At the other end of the spectrum, new car registrations are down the most in Roscommon and Cavan.

Source: Donedeal.ie

Volkswagen lead the new car market with 10.9% of the market, with sales up 3.09% on last year. Nissan, with a market share of 7.79%, has seen its sales fall by 12% with the number of units shifted by Kia down 18.62%.

Volkswagen also leads the used car stakes with 48,166 cars of that make changing hands in the first six months of 2018.

It is followed in the top three by Toyota and Ford.

Skoda only makes 11th in the used car sales list, but it is the Skoda Octavia which retains the most value among used vehicles, according to the DoneDeal.ie report.

The average depreciation on that car is 31%, followed by the Volkswagen Golf with 32% and the Nissan Qashqai with 40%.

Turning to electric and hybrid cars, searches for these types of cars witnessed a huge increased so far in 2018.

These kinds of cars are selling too, with 481 used electric cars and 1,267 used hybrids sold so far this year.

Adam Ferguson, from DoneDeal.ie, said in a statement: â€œâ€œIn the last six months alone weâ€™ve witnessed over 100 million monthlyÂ carÂ searches taking place by engagedÂ carÂ buyers on DoneDeal.ie.