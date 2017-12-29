OVER THE NEXT two years, Irish citizens will be asked to vote in eight referendums.

Including the referendum on abortion, three other questions will be put to the people next year.

In 2019, another three referendums will take place.

One of the questions to be put to the people in June 2019 is if voting rights should be extended to citizens living abroad.

The proposed changes will allow people living outside the State to vote in presidential elections.

What do you think?

Poll: Should citizens living abroad be allowed to vote in Ireland’s presidential elections?

