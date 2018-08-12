This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 12 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Broken' wards of courts system 'depriving people of their liberty'

A man lost his bid to leave a nursing home during the week.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,969 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4171990
Image: Shutterstock/sanjagrujic
Image: Shutterstock/sanjagrujic

THE WARDS OF court system is “broken” and can deprive people with disabilities of their liberty, according to Inclusion Ireland.

The national association for people with an intellectual disability has said the HSE’s “reliance” on the system must end.

The system allows a court to step in and act as an agent when a person is deemed to lack the ability to make their own decisions. There are almost 3,000 people in wardship in Ireland, with assets in excess of €1 billion controlled by the Courts Service.

During the week, a man in his 60s lost his legal bid to leave a nursing home. The man, who suffers from epilepsy, was made a ward of court.

He was placed in a nursing home earlier this year after a period in hospital. His legal team is appealing the decision, amid fears he could lose his home.

President of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly said the court had heard “a clash of medical evidence” regarding the man’s capacity to look after himself. His case may be reviewed if new medical and psychiatric assessments are made.

Paddy Connolly, CEO of Inclusion Ireland, said action is needed to prevent such scenarios from happening. He said it is likely to be 2020 by the time the government fully enacts the Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) Act 2015.

“The current preference of the State is to deprive people of their liberty by relying on the broken Wards of Court system rather than by providing citizens with supports to stay in a home of their own in the community.

“Even in a case where a person’s ability to make some decisions is in question, they should have the right to remain at home with supports,” Connolly said.

The continued use of often abusive institutions or congregated settings, where around 2,500 people live without having given their consent, is another example of the State’s preference for institutionalisation rather than investing in homecare and community supports.

Responsibility for implementing much of the 2015 Act will fall under the remit of the Decision Support Service – a new office within the Mental Health Commission.

Connolly called on the Minister for Disabilities Finian McGrath to ensure that the government commits the necessary resources to establish this office “properly and quickly”.

Moving from congregated to community settings

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said McGrath and the government are “committed to supporting people with disabilities to live active lives in their communities and to replacing the Wards of Court system for adults”.

They said the HSE provides a range of assisted living services including Personal Assistant (PA) and Home Support services to “support individuals to maximise their capacity to live full and independent lives”.

The role of a PA is to support a person with a disability so they can live in integrated settings and access community facilities. The Home Support service helps people with domestic and personal care issues at regular intervals on a weekly basis.

The spokesperson said the HSE will provide approximately 1.46 million PA hours and 2.93 million hours of Home Support in 2018.

They said people are being moved from congregated settings to community settings so they can “live a more independent life” with the necessary supports provided.

At the end of 2017, fewer than 2,400 people remained resident in congregated settings.

“Taking into account the target of 170 for 2018 and the non-replacement of vacancies that arise, this figure is expected to reduce to approximately 2,100 by the end of 2018,” the spokesperson said.

They added that additional capital funding of approximately €20 million per year will be made available up to 2021 to further support the move from congregated settings.

When asked about Inclusion Ireland’s comments, a spokesperson for the HSE said the wards of court process “offers significant additional protections to vulnerable people”.

“The committee of the person are charged with ensuring that the most appropriate decisions are made in respect of the ward (the individual),” they added.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Witnesses capture video of stolen plane before it crashes near Seattle
41,379  12
2
Quiz: Can you finish these Irish lyrics?
33,422  12
3
'So many people loved him' - family pays tribute to airline employee who stole passenger plane and crashed it
32,532  18
Fora
1
Why the Shelbourne's new boss has learned to open champagne bottles with a golden sword
1,146  0
2
7 reasons why startups struggle to raise venture finance
108  0
3
'It could be a very public failure': The rollercoaster of equity crowdfunding for startups
99  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
63,056  55
2
French second division rugby player dies
58,142  26
3
Dominant Dublin set for All-Ireland four-in-a-row bid after semi-final victory over Galway
40,960  154
DailyEdge
1
Sarah Jessica Parker has officially taken Lyons' side in the great Irish tea debate
6,221  1
2
Here's why Jesse Eisenberg is currently sauntering around Ireland and sampling boxty in Cavan
6,098  0
3
Let's talk about the time I accidentally revealed to my very Catholic grandparents that I attended a Protestant school
5,341  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
CRIME
Triple stabbing outside pub during fight in Co Antrim
Triple stabbing outside pub during fight in Co Antrim
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
'We have a duty to keep personal info private': Tusla denies withholding child abuse details from gardaí
COURTS
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
Woman whose father died from HIV-related illness in 1980s to receive compensation
GARDAí
Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Drogheda
Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Drogheda
Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with 27-year-old coin from their wedding
Driver caught doing 156kph in 80kph zone
DUBLIN
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie