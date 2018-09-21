This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Whey, once a waste product, is now a massive industry - so what's next?

Researchers are DIT think they might have a clue.

By Nicky Ryan Friday 21 Sep 2018, 7:30 PM
ONE STALL IN the innovation arena at this year’s National Ploughing Championships was attracting a lot of attention.

The business it was pitching involves a complicated process, hard to describe due to non-disclosure orders protecting the technology involved and hard to process due to the science involved, but its bold question still drew crowds: Could ‘cow poo’, or slurry, be more valuable than milk by 2030?

This is centered around the idea of extracting valuable proteins that could be used to create everything from anti-fungal nail polish to one that helps stop bleeding.

This could be from farm products that have limited other issues, such as eggshells, or by taking advantage of material already found on a farm, like slurry.

We caught up with Andrew Knox from DIT’s School of Biological Sciences, who is leading the research as part of Extractics Research.

Watch the video above for our full report.

