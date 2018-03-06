  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Overnight restrictions left some people entirely without water

Supply from the reservoirs was restored at 7am – but it could take hours before it’s back to normal for all customers.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 9:05 AM
9 minutes ago 733 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3887341
Image: Shutterstock/Stanislaw Mikulski
Image: Shutterstock/Stanislaw Mikulski

OVERNIGHT WATER RESTRICTIONS in the greater Dublin area left some households entirely without supply, it’s emerged.

Irish Water says full supply from the reservoirs was restored at 7am. Even still, it may take hours before some households are back to normal.

Gerry Grant, managing director of Irish Water, said yesterday that the measure was necessary in the wake of damage to the system caused by the severe weather.

“Despite the huge effort that has been made … we will have significant numbers of people with water restrictions over the coming days and probably weeks,” Grant said.

Pressure was restricted for customers between 7pm last night and 7am this morning.

Speaking this morning, Irish Water’s Eamon Gallen said it may be the middle part of the day before some households are back online.

“Unfortunately at certain parts of the network people will be affected more than others and we do apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Gallen told Morning Ireland.

The majority of people should have reduced water but some, depending on where they are on the network, whether they are on the end of a pipe, do get impacted and unfortunately that’s very hard to manage.

He added:

“Most people should see, throughout the morning, the water return and the tanks refilling, etcetera.

“Again, the further you are from a reservoir the longer its going to take the water to get to you.

Everybody should be back by the middle of the day today unless there’s a specific issue in your area.

He said customers should have sufficient supply in their attic tanks “to get them through 24 hours”, adding:

We would advise them not to run washing machines or dishwashers and to take shorter showers.

The situation would be monitored throughout the day, he said.

As the thaw continued, Irish Water was now better able to get an emergency water supply to the areas that need one, he said.

Irish Water’s customer care line can be contacted at 1850 278 278.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Toyota to cease all production of diesel cars this year
62,256  112
2
Water supply to be restricted across greater Dublin area from 7pm tonight - 7am tomorrow
53,266  155
3
Lidl confirms staff members won't lose their jobs following Friday's alleged looting incident
47,458  0
Fora
1
Poll: Should businesses be forced to close during extreme weather?
532  0
2
The global head of Michelin reveals how restaurants can win a coveted star
395  0
3
Restaurants are recruiting chefs from Italy and Croatia to fill shortages here
380  0
The42
1
How Croke Park stayed green while the rest of the country was covered in a blanket of snow
52,781  47
2
As it happened: Crystal Palace v Manchester United, Premier League
46,215  66
3
Last-gasp Matic stunner sees Man United get out of jail at Palace
27,686  131
DailyEdge.ie
1
So, everyone is talking about Christine on last night's Room To Improve
16,517  5
2
Martin McDonagh wrote a letter in Irish to thank his father's hometown for putting up three billboards in his honour
8,912  2
3
9 of the greatest behind-the-scenes shots from this year's Oscar ceremony
7,679  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
National Maternity Hospital to seek injunction against inquiry into Malak Thawley's death
National Maternity Hospital to seek injunction against inquiry into Malak Thawley's death
Nurse tells court she is unsure a father followed her instructions as baby choked on tissue
Dessie O'Hare to stand trial accused of false imprisonment and threatening a man's life
GARDAí
Traffic delays after bus crash in Dublin city centre
Traffic delays after bus crash in Dublin city centre
11 people arrested on suspicion of sexually exploiting children in Limerick
Woman jailed for three years for staging housemate’s suicide
COURT
Armagh man remanded in custody, denies 'any involvement' in the murder of a garda in line of duty
Armagh man remanded in custody, denies 'any involvement' in the murder of a garda in line of duty
Call for urgent review of marital rape sentencing after man has sentence cut
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
RIP
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astoriâs death
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astori’s death
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie