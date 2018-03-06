Overnight restrictions left some people entirely without water

OVERNIGHT WATER RESTRICTIONS in the greater Dublin area left some households entirely without supply, it’s emerged.

Irish Water says full supply from the reservoirs was restored at 7am. Even still, it may take hours before some households are back to normal.

Gerry Grant, managing director of Irish Water, said yesterday that the measure was necessary in the wake of damage to the system caused by the severe weather.

“Despite the huge effort that has been made … we will have significant numbers of people with water restrictions over the coming days and probably weeks,” Grant said.

Pressure was restricted for customers between 7pm last night and 7am this morning.

Speaking this morning, Irish Water’s Eamon Gallen said it may be the middle part of the day before some households are back online.

“Unfortunately at certain parts of the network people will be affected more than others and we do apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Gallen told Morning Ireland.

The majority of people should have reduced water but some, depending on where they are on the network, whether they are on the end of a pipe, do get impacted and unfortunately that’s very hard to manage.

He added:

“Most people should see, throughout the morning, the water return and the tanks refilling, etcetera.

“Again, the further you are from a reservoir the longer its going to take the water to get to you.

Everybody should be back by the middle of the day today unless there’s a specific issue in your area.

He said customers should have sufficient supply in their attic tanks “to get them through 24 hours”, adding:

We would advise them not to run washing machines or dishwashers and to take shorter showers.

The situation would be monitored throughout the day, he said.

As the thaw continued, Irish Water was now better able to get an emergency water supply to the areas that need one, he said.

Irish Water’s customer care line can be contacted at 1850 278 278.