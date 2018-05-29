This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Gardaí arrest man over assault of Waterford FC manager in early hours of Sunday morning

It is expected that Reynolds will miss the team’s game on Friday due to his injuries.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 29 May 2018, 6:38 PM
31 minutes ago 2,057 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4043379
Waterford manager Alan Reynolds
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Waterford manager Alan Reynolds
Waterford manager Alan Reynolds
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

GARDAÍ IN WATERFORD have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place at the weekend.

The Waterford FC boss Alan Reynolds sustained injuries after he was assaulted on the main street of Tramore in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a statement yesterday, the club confirmed that Reynolds was recovering in hospital following an “unprovoked assault”.

Gardaí confirmed that a 30-year-old man had been arrested today, and is currently being held at Tramore Garda Station.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Soccer Republic Extra Podcast, club consultant Pat Fenlon said that “the supporters are all thinking of him”.

He said: “He has a fair few injuries. It will take a little bit of time to heal.

Everyone is thinking about him. He’s done a fantastic job with the club.

Fenlon said that it’s likely Reynolds will not be back for this Friday’s game against Cork at Turner’s Cross.

He added: “The game will go on and the result will be the result but the main thing is that Alan recovers well and gets himself back.

They got a good win last weekend, and got themselves back on track. But football isn’t really important at this stage.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

