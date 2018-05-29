Gardaí arrest man over assault of Waterford FC manager in early hours of Sunday morning

GARDAÍ IN WATERFORD have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place at the weekend.

The Waterford FC boss Alan Reynolds sustained injuries after he was assaulted on the main street of Tramore in the early hours of Sunday morning.

In a statement yesterday, the club confirmed that Reynolds was recovering in hospital following an “unprovoked assault”.

Gardaí confirmed that a 30-year-old man had been arrested today, and is currently being held at Tramore Garda Station.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Soccer Republic Extra Podcast, club consultant Pat Fenlon said that “the supporters are all thinking of him”.

He said: “He has a fair few injuries. It will take a little bit of time to heal.

Everyone is thinking about him. He’s done a fantastic job with the club.

Fenlon said that it’s likely Reynolds will not be back for this Friday’s game against Cork at Turner’s Cross.

He added: “The game will go on and the result will be the result but the main thing is that Alan recovers well and gets himself back.