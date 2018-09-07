This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford activists stage 24-hour occupation of vacant property in city

The activists say they were inspired by recent occupations in Dublin.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 7 Sep 2018, 1:20 PM
24 minutes ago 1,369 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4224373
Activists outside the occupied property in Waterford
Image: Take Back The City Waterford
Activists outside the occupied property in Waterford
Activists outside the occupied property in Waterford
Image: Take Back The City Waterford

A GROUP OF housing activists in Waterford have begun a 24-hour occupation of a vacant property in the city centre following weeks of other occupations in Dublin city. 

In recent weeks, activists in Dublin have occupied properties on Summerhill Parade and Frederick Street North in protest against the national housing crisis. High Court injunctions have been filed for the vacation of both properties. 

Today, activists working under the name of Take Back The City Waterford have occupied a building which they claim is owned by Waterford City and County Council on O’Connell Street, after being inspired by recent occupations in Dublin. However, the council has yet to confirm this to TheJournal.ie. 

While the group has a similar name to the Dublin group, it’s understood that they are working independently from them. 

They are demanding that “the government and their representatives in the council take action to end the [housing] crisis” after latest figures released last week showed another rise in homeless numbers. 

“It’s just to take the essence of what’s going on in Dublin and to highlight in Waterford City that there are buildings under their noses that are owned by the council that would take very little to get them to be livable,” Local People Before Profit representative Una Dunphy told TheJournal.ie. 

“They could be fantastic places for people to live. They would bring vibrancy as well to the city centre,” she said. 

The activists have outlined a number of demands on their social media page today. 

They’re calling on the council to build affordable social housing on the land banks at Carrickperish and Kilbarry. They’re also calling on the council to invoke compulsory purchase orders and use those homes. 

“They don’t have the finger on the pulse with this at all and the crisis is deepening,” Dunphy said. 

The occupied property

According to the activists, the property that they have occupied is a former Presbytery. 

Speaking of why they chose this specific building to occupy, Dunphy said: “It’s city centre, it’s huge, it’s an old building with a preservation order on it and it’s owned by the council. 

For that reason, we feel it’s something they could act on immediately, it’s nobody’s private property, it’s owned by us. 

“When we think of apartments in the city centre, I’ve lived in them myself, they’re tiny little shoeboxes. This is a huge building that has big huge rooms and it could be a fantastic apartment block.”

Unlike the occupations which have taken place in Dublin in recent weeks, which have seen activists occupy properties for days and weeks, the Waterford group plan to stay put for just 24 hours. 

“We wouldn’t have that many people to do it. You need a huge commitment and I think you’d only get that in a big city. We just want to highlight it to show people that this is what’s on our doorsteps,” Dunphy said. 

“It mightn’t be the only one we’ll do either.”

Waterford City and Council Council has been contacted for comment. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dolores O'Riordan's death was 'nothing but a tragic accident', finds coroner
    84,444  84
    2
    		US actor Burt Reynolds dies aged 82
    38,734  54
    3
    		Man who drowned after falling overboard had his lifejacket deflate while he was in water
    35,798  11
    Fora
    1
    		New rules are on the way for Airbnb hosts in Dublin to crack down on short-term lets
    290  0
    2
    		Once worth $800m, Tintri is winding up its Cork business after flirting with bankruptcy
    265  0
    3
    		‘We’ve had some horrendous gigs where the lads would be up past their ankles in muck’
    227  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    67,213  97
    2
    		Player ratings: How we scored Ireland in their dismal defeat against Wales
    47,923  82
    3
    		Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    35,220  94
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ronan Keating is bloody raging over the carry-on on the GQ Awards red carpet
    10,676  4
    2
    		Joshua from Friends said he was 'dying inside' starring opposite Jennifer Aniston
    10,140  0
    3
    		Coleen Nolan quits Loose Women and postpones tour after Kim Woodburn row
    5,643  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing road
    Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing road
    Man arrested over fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    DUBLIN
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    CORK
    A shopping centre in a Cork city suburb has gone on the market for â¬86 million
    A shopping centre in a Cork city suburb has gone on the market for €86 million
    Many prisoners on Spike Island may have been from 'black spots of disadvantage'
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie