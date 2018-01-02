Poll: Do you do that Irish thing of waving people goodbye until they're out of sight?

"You can let yourself out, yeah? Good man."

WE HAVE HAD a lovely suggestion for today’s fun poll from a reader.

He writes that as it’s been the season of visitors and reunions, he had fallen to thinking about “the Irish tradition of ‘waving people off’ at the door”.

“You know the one where everyone stands at the door still waving until visitors have driven around the corner out of sight but still beeping the car horn.”

We do indeed. What do you do when visitors are leaving?

