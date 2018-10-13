This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 13 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Searchers find body in hurricane-stricken town but 'still haven't gotten into the hardest-hit areas'

The tally of lives lost stands at 14.

By Associated Press Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 1:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,219 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4284750
A search and rescue team walks past a debris pile from hurricane Michael
Image: David Goldman via PA Images
A search and rescue team walks past a debris pile from hurricane Michael
A search and rescue team walks past a debris pile from hurricane Michael
Image: David Goldman via PA Images

SEARCH AND RESCUE teams have found a body in the Florida Panhandle town nearly wiped out by Hurricane Michael, and authorities said there is little doubt the death toll will rise further.

The tally of lives lost across the South stands at 14, including the victim found in the rubble of Mexico Beach.

Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban, leader of a search-and-rescue unit that entered the devastated community, said: “We have one confirmed deceased and are working to determine if there are others.”

Zahralban said searchers, who were using a trained dog, were trying to determine if that person had been alone or was part of a family.

He spoke Friday as his team was winding down its two-day search of Mexico Beach, the town of about 1,000 people who was nearly obliterated by Micahel’s storm surge and devastating 249 kph winds when the Category 4 hurricane made landfall Wednesday.

Michael was one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever make landfall in the US, and this Gulf Coast community of about 1,000 people was in its bullseye.

While most residents fled ahead of the storm’s arrival, others stayed to face the hurricane. Some barely escaped with their lives as homes were pushed off their foundations and whole neighbourhoods became submerged.

Hector Morales, a 57-year-old restaurant cook, never even thought of evacuating. His mobile home wasn’t on the beach but when it suddenly began floating during the hurricane, he jumped out and swam to a fishing boat and clambered aboard.

“I lost everything,” Morales said. “… But I made it.”

Tropical Weather Hector Morales sits on a debris pile near his home which was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Source: David Goldman via PA Images

How many others were not so fortunate was still not clear.

State officials said that by one count, 285 people in Mexico Beach defied mandatory evacuation orders and stayed behind. Though it’s unclear if any of those got out at the last minute or had successfully ridden out the storm.

Emergency officials said they had completed an initial “hasty search” of the devastation, looking for the living or the dead, and had begun more careful inspections of thousands of ruined buildings. They hope to complete those inspections later today. 

They’ve received thousands of calls asking about missing people, but with cellphone service out across a wide area, they found it impossible to know who among those unaccounted for were safe but just unable to dial out to friends or family.

Meanwhile, Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Long said he expects the death toll will rise.

“We still haven’t gotten into the hardest-hit areas,” he said, adding with frustration: “Very few people live to tell what it’s like to experience storm surge, and unfortunately in this country, we seem to not learn the lesson.”

Tropical Weather This aerial photo shows debris and destruction in Mexico Beach Source: BRONTE WITTPENN | Times

By Friday, authorities had begun setting up distribution centres to dole out food and water to victims, who just were coming to grips with the brutal realities of their situation.

“I didn’t recognize nothing. Everything’s gone. I didn’t even know our road was our road,” said 25-year-old, an evacuee who returned to a home in Sandy Creek too damaged to live in.

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump announced plans to visit Florida and hard-hit Georgia early next week but didn’t say what day he would arrive.

“We are with you!” he tweeted.

On the Panhandle, Tyndall Air Force Base “took a beating,” so much so that Col Brian Laidlaw told the 3,600 men and women stationed on the base not to come back.

Many of the 600 families who live there had followed orders to pack what they could in a single suitcase as they were evacuated before the storm. The hurricane’s eyewall passed directly overhead, severely damaging nearly every building and leaving many a complete loss.

The elementary school, the flight line, the marina and the runways were devastated.

“I will not recall you and your families until we can guarantee your safety. At this time I can’t tell you how long that will take, but I’m on it,” Laidlaw wrote. “We need to restore basic utilities, clear our roads of trees and power lines, and assess the structural integrity of our buildings.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A shambles': Ticket-holders for London's Late Late Show left disappointed
    80,534  119
    2
    		Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    65,030  4
    3
    		Princess Eugenie married a wine merchant in a windy Windsor Castle ceremony today
    59,811  49
    Fora
    1
    		'I thought starting a business was for people who went to Smurfit school - I didn't think I could do it'
    499  0
    2
    		A cloud hangs over Patisserie Valerie's Irish cafés as the UK firm battles a financial scandal
    262  0
    3
    		The way has been cleared for fashion brand Karen Millen to buy Coast's Irish concession stores
    154  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    67,956  33
    2
    		Leinster light up the RDS and tear Wasps apart in stunning performance
    48,994  75
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    28,350  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Princess Eugenie incorporated a body positive message into her wedding dress
    8,616  1
    2
    		People should remember Steve Carrell's words the next time we lose a celebrity to addiction
    5,827  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,968  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old
    Man in his 40s killed after being struck by car in Meath
    LEO VARADKAR
    Richard Bruton replaces Denis Naughten as Minister for Communications
    Richard Bruton replaces Denis Naughten as Minister for Communications
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    MICHEáL MARTIN
    MicheÃ¡l Martin writes to Leo Varadkar urging him to say he won't call an election
    Micheál Martin writes to Leo Varadkar urging him to say he won't call an election
    'They demanded her head on a plate': Harris says Fitzgerald deserves an apology from opposition leaders
    'The bid is contaminated': Communications Minister questioned over dinner with Broadband Plan bidder
    MISSING
    Appeal for help tracing 32-year-old man missing from Ballyfermot
    Appeal for help tracing 32-year-old man missing from Ballyfermot
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    China says former Interpol chief who went missing last month is under investigation for bribery

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie