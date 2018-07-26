This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maps show distribution of wealth in 14th-century Ireland

They suggest a more complex Gaelic economy than often believed.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 5,254 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4146574

i9wfDv5w Christopher Chevallier Source: TCD

RESEARCHERS FROM TRINITY College Dublin have produced a series of maps that illustrate the distribution of wealth in medieval Ireland.

The maps are based on early 14th-century papal taxation sources and use parish incomes as proxies for local wealth around the year 1300.

The work, led by Christopher Chevallier, a PhD researcher in Geography at TCD, and supervised by Dr Mark Hennessy, also quantifies the damage inflicted by the Great European Famine (1315-1317) and the impact of the Bruce Invasion (1315-1318, when Edward Bruce of Scotland claimed the High Kingship of Ireland).

The 700th anniversary of the Battle of Faughart, the final clash of the invasion, will take place in October.

Chevallier said the documents he analysed, from archives in Northern Ireland, England, Paris and the Vatican, “offer a unique opportunity to map and quantify the economy of medieval Ireland; superseding the cultural, political and economic divides of the island”.

He said there is “potential to create an economic benchmark comparable to the Domesday Book” (a record of the ‘Great Survey’ of much of England and Wales ordered by King William the Conqueror in 1086).

“Additionally, the sources are extremely well situated as they capture the English colony at its peak and before its 14th-century decline.

“The thesis itself is ideal for combining historical and natural sciences with geostatistics, helping to refine and create new historical geography methods,” Chevallier stated.

sh_KUNdw Map A reflects the economic state of Connacht before the invasion Source: TCD

fFEbV57A Map B focuses on county Clare after the invasion Source: TCD

sNuJur4Q Map C reflects parish density before the invasion Source: TCD

The main results of the research include the following:

The colony can be viewed as a network of urban cores surrounded by hinterlands. It was largely situated upon soils with the greatest utility for intensive agriculture. This contributed to the high density and level of wealth found in colonial domains.

In contrast, Gaelic areas were generally defined by isolated parishes, low tiers of wealth, and environmental constraints such as mountainous terrain and soils suited for raising livestock.

Dublin’s economic hinterland was the most expansive and extended as far west as Mullingar, whereas Kilkenny’s hinterland was the densest.

The colony largely failed to make an economic impact in Connacht, with the notable exception of the area surrounding Galway, Athenry and Loughrea. There was also a pocket of wealth in northern Mayo controlled by the MacWilliam Burkes and the O’Dowda families.

Dioceses 

Preliminary analysis between pre- and post-invasion figures indicates that the Diocese of Ossory was depreciated by 47%, the Diocese of Emly by 24%, the Diocese of Cork by 30% and the Diocese of Ross by 10%.

The Diocese of Dublin was especially devastated, with an average depreciation of 68%, and nearly half of the parishes rendered too damaged to be revalued.

The post-invasion data shows that Gaelic Irish parishes weren’t uniformly impoverished. Rather, areas such as Thomond (which was ruled by the powerful Ó Briain dynasty) showed very high levels of wealth, suggesting a more complex Gaelic economy than often believed.

Nevertheless, even after the devastation of the Bruce Invasion and Great European Famine, the colonial areas were still generally outperforming independent Gaelic areas.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irishman confirmed to have died in Greek wildfires
97,902  78
2
Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÉ
66,827  150
3
Waterford man who went missing in Holland turns up safe and well in Berlin
45,594  10
Fora
1
Hundreds of Ryanair workers may face job losses - unless they move to bases like Poland
392  0
2
'Doomsday': Tourism firms stand to lose hundreds of millions of euro from a no-deal Brexit
200  0
3
After 53 years, Ireland's big book of business and politics is going digital
96  0
The42
1
Spoofers, jumping the fence and this fella Ronaldo: The fire of Eamon Dunphy's analysis
26,098  42
2
Exclusive first look at the new Republic of Ireland away kit
23,242  33
3
In-form Dundalk star would accept a call-up from either side of the border
16,366  17
DailyEdge
1
Kim Kardashian's defended her decision to straighten North's hair twice a year... it's The Dredge
8,603  0
2
Love Island's Adam got a 'Z' tattoo for Zara after three weeks of dating, as you do
6,449  2
3
Love Island fans are praising OG Laura for how she supported New Laura after THAT task
6,181  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over €1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
HSE
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
'Major changes' needed as 82 children admitted to adult mental health units
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
Should we extend the HPV vaccine to boys? Public asked to give their views
HEALTH
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Fears raised after Ebola reemerges in woman one year after all-clear
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
COURT
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
Conor McGregor to appear before New York court today
HIV drug may be more affordable after European court ruling

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie