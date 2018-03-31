Temperatures to drop to - 2 degrees as forecasters predict snow....again

MET ÉÍREANN HAS forecast that temperatures are to drop as low as -2 degrees in some parts of the country tonight as the possibility of snow returns.

The forecasters said we can expect very unsettled weather for the next week and that temperatures will be unusually cold for this time of year.

Snow has been forecast for some areas in the north of the country but it should not be too heavy.

Met Éireann said: “Tonight will be dry with long clear spells. But it will be very cold with a widespread frost and a risk of icy patches. Minimum temperatures minus 2 to plus 2 degrees. Some mist patches will form in near calm conditions.

Very unsettled weather continuing for the rest of the week. Colder than normal, with frost at times. Some sleet and a risk of snow at first, especially in the northern half of the country.

Easter Sunday night will be very cold also and heavy rain and sleet are expected in many southern areas.

Met Éireann said that there will be a risk of spot flooding, especially along southern and eastern coasts early next week.

It will be very windy, with fresh to strong easterly winds. Minimum temperatures 0 to 4 with a risk of icy conditions, especially in the northern half of the country.