Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Temperatures to drop to - 2 degrees as forecasters predict snow....again

Met Éireann said it is unusually cold for this time of year.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 13,752 Views 10 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

MET ÉÍREANN HAS forecast that temperatures are to drop as low as -2 degrees in some parts of the country tonight as the possibility of snow returns.

The forecasters said we can expect very unsettled weather for the next week and that temperatures will be unusually cold for this time of year.

Snow has been forecast for some areas in the north of the country but it should not be too heavy.

Met Éireann said: “Tonight will be dry with long clear spells. But it will be very cold with a widespread frost and a risk of icy patches. Minimum temperatures minus 2 to plus 2 degrees. Some mist patches will form in near calm conditions.

Very unsettled weather continuing for the rest of the week. Colder than normal, with frost at times. Some sleet and a risk of snow at first, especially in the northern half of the country.

Easter Sunday night will be very cold also and heavy rain and sleet are expected in many southern areas.

Met Éireann said that there will be a risk of spot flooding, especially along southern and eastern coasts early next week.

It will be very windy, with fresh to strong easterly winds. Minimum temperatures 0 to 4  with a risk of icy conditions, especially in the northern half of the country.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
