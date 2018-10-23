Wrap up warm ... temperatures are set to drop below zero over the weekend

WE’RE NEARING THE end of October and it looks like frosty weather is finally heading our way.

While temperatures are to remain in the mid-teens over the coming days, Met Éireann says conditions will drop to as low as -2 degrees over the weekend.

Looking at today, it will be dry and bright and spells of sunshine across Leinster and Munster, with temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

Tomorrow will be another dry day in most places, with moderate to light westerly breezes. It is set to be slightly cooler, with temperatures between 11 to 13 degrees forecast.

Moving on to Thursday, Met Éireann says it will still be largely dry in most places, but cloud will increase across Ulster and Connacht with patchy rain and drizzle during the day.

Rain is forecast to spread southwards from Ulster during the evening and night with cold, northerly winds developing across the country.

Friday is set to be a cold and bright day with gusty northerly winds. While highs of 8 to 10 degrees are expected, Met Éireann says it will be clear and cold overnight with widespread frost, with lows of 0 to 3 degrees.

The cold and bright weather is to continue through the weekend, with daytime temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

However, the forecaster says the nights will be frosty, with conditions falling to between -2 and 2 degrees.

The northerly winds will bring more showers throughout Saturday, but Sunday is expected to be drier overall.