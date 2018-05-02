  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Highs of 19 degrees expected over the bank holiday weekend

Temperatures could reach 21 degrees next week.

By Ã“rla Ryan Wednesday 2 May 2018, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 4,470 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3989473
Image: Shutterstock/Kseniia Perminova
Image: Shutterstock/Kseniia Perminova

AS THE BANK holiday weekend approaches, people can look forward to warmer weather.

Temperatures are expected to peak at about 16 degrees Celsius over the weekend and reach 19 degrees on Monday.

Met Ã‰ireann says today will be cool, bright and breezy, with sunny spells and occasional showers â€“ some of which will be heavy, and thereâ€™s a risk of hail. Highest temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Any lingering showers are expected to die out early tonight, with clear spells in the east.

It will become cloudy in the west, with rain and drizzle developing later in the night and moving over the western half of the country by dawn. Lowest temperatures will range from four to seven degrees.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in most areas. Highest temperatures will peak at 11 to 14 degrees. Tomorrow night will be mild, with a good deal of cloud and some patchy mist and drizzle, but there will be some clear intervals too. Lowest temperatures will range from eight to 10 degrees.

Friday will be mild and mainly dry, with a good deal of cloud. Thereâ€™s a risk of some patchy rain or drizzle in Connacht and Ulster, especially in coastal areas. The best of any sunny breaks will be in Leinster and Munster. Highest temperatures will peak at 14 to 17 degrees.

Weekend

Saturday is expected to be a brighter day with sunny spells. There may be a few cloudier periods, with the risk of some drizzle. Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees.

Sunday will be dry with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures will reach 13 to 16 degrees. Itâ€™ll be coolest on eastern and northern coasts.

Current indications suggest that Monday and Tuesday will be dry and warm in many areas with sunny spells, Met Ã‰ireann says.

On Monday temperatures will range from 13 to 19 degrees, with highest values in Connacht. Itâ€™ll be cooler in the east.

On Tuesday temperatures could reach 20 or 21 degrees in the west, while it will still be a bit cooler in eastern areas.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ã“rla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
74,930  35
2
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
68,391  59
3
'We have asked them to stop': Both sides in referendum condemn graphic posters outside maternity hospitals
61,135  356
Fora
1
Irish LinkedIn rival Cohort is shutting down after failing to raise more money
410  0
2
'The biggest risk I've ever taken? Working directly with my father'
296  0
3
Co-working spaces could be the big winners from Dublin's office shortage
189  0
The42
1
As it happened: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, Champions League semi-final second leg
44,280  26
2
'I'm a goose' - Australian rugby star apologises for urinating on bar while dressed as cow
37,014  53
3
Liverpool captain Henderson sends moving letter to GAA club of Sean Cox
29,235  0
DailyEdge
1
Dear Fifi: Am I an asshole?
5,410  2
2
The doctor who operated on Kanye's late mother has penned an open letter to him... It's The Dredge
5,172  0
3
People are sharing their positive experiences of the Yes campaign so far and it's lovely
4,844  11

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
Poll: Will you use Facebook's new dating service?
Facebook sends rival's shares tumbling as it announced 'meaningful, long-term' dating service
UK threatens to issue Zuckerberg with formal summons as he declined to appear to testify
COURTS
Man stole over â‚¬14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
Man stole over â‚¬14,000 from employer while waiting to be charged over child pornography offences
Couple released from Garda custody after apologising for refusing to leave their Dublin home
Dublin couple jailed over systematic neglect and physical abuse of the man's young daughter
GARDAÃ­
Husband arrested over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
Husband arrested over death of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
GardaÃ­ call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin
DUBLIN
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
GardaÃ­ renew appeal for teenager missing from Dublin since 12 April
Explosion thought to have caused Dublin apartment fire in which man (50s) was injured

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie