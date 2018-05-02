Highs of 19 degrees expected over the bank holiday weekend

AS THE BANK holiday weekend approaches, people can look forward to warmer weather.

Temperatures are expected to peak at about 16 degrees Celsius over the weekend and reach 19 degrees on Monday.

Met Ã‰ireann says today will be cool, bright and breezy, with sunny spells and occasional showers â€“ some of which will be heavy, and thereâ€™s a risk of hail. Highest temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Any lingering showers are expected to die out early tonight, with clear spells in the east.

It will become cloudy in the west, with rain and drizzle developing later in the night and moving over the western half of the country by dawn. Lowest temperatures will range from four to seven degrees.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in most areas. Highest temperatures will peak at 11 to 14 degrees. Tomorrow night will be mild, with a good deal of cloud and some patchy mist and drizzle, but there will be some clear intervals too. Lowest temperatures will range from eight to 10 degrees.

Friday will be mild and mainly dry, with a good deal of cloud. Thereâ€™s a risk of some patchy rain or drizzle in Connacht and Ulster, especially in coastal areas. The best of any sunny breaks will be in Leinster and Munster. Highest temperatures will peak at 14 to 17 degrees.

Weekend

Saturday is expected to be a brighter day with sunny spells. There may be a few cloudier periods, with the risk of some drizzle. Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees.

Sunday will be dry with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures will reach 13 to 16 degrees. Itâ€™ll be coolest on eastern and northern coasts.

Current indications suggest that Monday and Tuesday will be dry and warm in many areas with sunny spells, Met Ã‰ireann says.

On Monday temperatures will range from 13 to 19 degrees, with highest values in Connacht. Itâ€™ll be cooler in the east.

On Tuesday temperatures could reach 20 or 21 degrees in the west, while it will still be a bit cooler in eastern areas.