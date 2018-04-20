More good weather today, but upcoming week will be 'changeable and unsettled'

MANY OF PARTS of the country are waking up to blue skies again this morning.

Patches of mist and fog will clear this morning and today will be mainly dry and bright, with good sunshine developing in most areas, Met Éireann has said.

However, a few isolated light showers may occur in parts of the west and north. There is also a slight risk of sea fog lingering along parts of the southeast coast.

Maximum temperatures will range from 13 to 17 degrees Celsius, and it will be warmest in inland parts of the south and east. Winds will be mostly light, southwesterly or variable, with sea breezes developing along coasts.

Tonight will be dry, with long clear intervals in many areas. Patches of mist and fog will develop, especially in coastal counties of the south and southeast. Minimum temperatures will range from one 1 to four degrees, with a touch of frost possible in places.

Met Éireann has said tomorrow will be dry in most areas, with mist and fog clearing during the morning, though possibly lingering on parts of the east and south coasts during the day.

Most areas will have good sunny spells, but cloud will increase from the Atlantic, bringing outbreaks of rain to western coasts of Connacht in the afternoon, extending slowly inland across Atlantic coastal counties during the evening.

Maximum temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees in Atlantic coastal areas, and 15 to 18 degrees elsewhere. Winds will be mostly light and southerly.

Changeable and unsettled

The weather over the coming week will be changeable and unsettled, but rainfall amounts will be well below normal levels in the east and south. It’s expected to be relatively cool also, but no significant frost is predicted.

Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain extending from the west to all parts. Drier conditions, with scattered showers, will follow from the Atlantic later, reaching the east coast in the early morning. Minimum temperature will range from six to eight degrees, in moderate southerly winds, veering southwesterly.

Sunday will be quite cool and fresh, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers – most of the showers will be in the west and north. Temperatures will peak at 11 to 14 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. Overnight temperatures will dip to six to eight degrees.

Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy or overcast, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but overall amounts of rain will be small and dry spells will occur also. Maximum temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees, in moderate to fresh, west to southwest winds. It will be mild overnight, with clearer conditions extending from the Atlantic.