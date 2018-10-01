Here's what the weather will be like for the first week of October

THE FIRST DAY of October got off to a dry but cold start in many parts of the country.

The outlook for the week is for relatively mild conditions at first with some rain, mainly in western and northern areas, Met Éireann has said.

There will be some sunny spells in the south and east today but overall it’ll be cloudy. It’s expected to be dry for a time but rain and drizzle will move into the west and northwest by early evening with blustery coastal conditions developing.

Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 15 degrees Celsius. It’ll be mild, misty and damp tonight with rain and gusty winds at times. Lowest temperatures will range from 9 to 11 degrees.

Tomorrow is expected to be rather cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times, especially over the north midlands and north, but dry periods as well. Temperatures will peak at 14 to 17 degrees, highest in the south. Tomorrow night is expected to be mild with some patchy rain, with temperatures dipping to 10 degrees.

Wednesday is also due to be rather cloudy with some scattered outbreaks of rain, mostly in western and northern parts. There will be mostly dry conditions in the east and south and some bright or sunny spells developing. Afternoon temperatures will peak at 15 or 16 degrees Celsius.

It’s expected to be a mostly dry start in the midlands, east and south but rain will become persistent through the west and north during Thursday morning. It’ll spread to eastern and southern areas during the afternoon and evening, while drying out in the northwest. Highs will range from 14 to 17 degrees, coolest in northern areas.

Friday is due to be colder with morning rain in southern and eastern areas spreading to western and northern areas during the afternoon.