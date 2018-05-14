  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Monday 14 May, 2018
It will clear up later today and the weather will stay fine for the week

Temperatures will reach the high teens on most days this week.

By Daragh Brophy Monday 14 May 2018, 8:44 AM
Swimmers at the 40 Foot in Dublin earlier this month.
Swimmers at the 40 Foot in Dublin earlier this month.
Swimmers at the 40 Foot in Dublin earlier this month.

ITâ€™S NOT QUITE heatwave territory â€“ but according to Met Ã‰ireann weâ€™re in for some nice, fine weather this week with temperatures reaching the high teens on most days.

After a cloudy morning, it will become brighter and drier this afternoon with temperatures reaching as high as 19 degrees.

A band of rain will cross the country from the west tomorrow â€“ but later on, it will become sunny once again with temperatures of between 13 and 18.

Conditions will remain largely fine on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be quite cold on Wednesday night â€“ with temperatures between 2 and 5 degrees.

On Friday, weâ€™ll have fine temperatures again â€“ up to 18 degrees, perhaps with little rain in the west.

Hereâ€™s the outlook for the weekend:

Current indications are that there is a higher chance of some rain as a front approaches from the west, but there should still be good dry and bright periods.

