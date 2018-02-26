Poll: Are you worried about the bad weather?

THE GOVERNMENT’S NATIONAL Emergency Coordination Group for Severe Weather is set to meet today, as the country gears up for an “exceptionally cold” week.

It will turn progressively colder from tomorrow onwards with severe frosts and snow showers becoming more widespread.

Met Éireann is set to issue snow and ice warnings, with temperatures expected to plunge to minus seven degrees Celsius on Wednesday night. Driving conditions are due to be dangerous as a result.

