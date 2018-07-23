Temperatures set to remain in the 20s all week but don't forget to bring the brolly

MONDAY BEGINS WITH some patchy rain and drizzle around the country, setting the tone for a week where it’ll stay warm with a bit of rain forecast each day.

Met Éireann has forecast a very mild morning with some potentially heavy bursts of rain in parts before giving way to scattered sunny spells in the afternoon.

The maximum temperatures will range between 18 and 25 degrees today, with the east of the country to be the warmest again.

Tomorrow will be largely the same, albeit slight cooler as temperatures peak at 22 degrees.

Whilst there will be rainfall almost every day, the amounts will be well below average and temperatures will be slightly above average, especially in the east.

Looking further ahead, temperatures may fall back to the average for this time of year in the teens by the weekend.

This forecast comes in sharp contrast to Britain, with temperatures of 30 degrees forecast all week in London.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson told the Independent: “Wednesday we could see 33 degrees to 34. It won’t be everywhere; it will be particularly the southeast and London.”