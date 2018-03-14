Heavy rain today could cause flooding in eastern and southern counties

WE’RE IN FOR a wet and stormy day today, with a combination of strong winds and heavy rain creating a risk of flooding in some parts of Munster and Leinster.

According to Met Éireann, the rain could be “thundery” at times, with the heaviest showers forecast for the beginning of the day and easing off in the southwest by the evening.

Up to 50mm of rain could fall in 11 counties in the east and south today.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Leinster, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford from 8am until 6pm today.

Southeast winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 100km/h. Winds strongest along southern areas at first but gradually extending to all parts of Leinster by late morning and afternoon.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford from 3am today until midnight.

Periods of heavy rain [today and last night] will lead to accumulations of 30 to 50mm generally, with some larger amounts on higher ground. Some localised flooding expected.

In Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary, another Status Yellow rainfall warning has been in place since 9pm last night until 3pm today.

Periods of heavy rain overnight and on Wednesday will lead to accumulations of 40 to 50mm generally, with some larger amounts on higher ground. Some localised flooding expected.

Temperatures are set to drop later in the week, with Met Éireann predicting snowfall for St Patrick’s Day.