Damp start to next week with showers expected in between sunny spells

WHILE THE REST of Europe is sweltering in - sometimes dangerous – heat, here in Ireland we don’t have a heatwave to look forward to next week.

According to Met Éireann’s seven-day national forecast, the week will start off damp tomorrow on Monday, with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving eastwards from the north.

Clearer weather will follow, with temperatures reaching highs of 18 to 22 degrees.

Tuesday will be “a fresher day with some bright or sunny spells and a few showers”.

Top temperatures for the next few days will be slightly below normal and around 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate mainly westerly winds.

However, Wednesday and Thursday will be showery days and Met Éireann warns that some showers could turn heavy or possibly thundery.

The forecaster says that current indications suggest that “the following few days will stay unsettled with showers or showery rain at times but temperatures perhaps a degree or two warmer”.