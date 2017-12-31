Hundreds of homes still without power as Storm Dylan passes through

Updated 11am

HUNDRED OF HOMES are still without power as Storm Dylan passed through the country last night.

ESB is also asking people to watch out for electricity wires which may have fallen overnight as strong winds can cause trees and branches to fall across or bring down electricity wires.

In a statement ESB Networks said there was minimal impact on the electricity network as Storm Dylan passed overnight.

ESB Networks restored supply to approximately 6,700 customers in the west and north west during that nine hour period.

“As at 8am this morning, 800 customers remain without supply and ESB Networks crews continue to work to restore supply to these customers as quickly as possible.

“If you see any fallen wires, or trees or branches lying across electricity wires, please do not approach or touch the tree or wire. Please ring ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 immediately to report it.”

Two wind warnings that were issued by Met Eireann this morning have now ended.

A status orange wind warning was in place for Donegal, while a yellow warning was in place for 12 other counties, both were valid from 7am to 9am.

The status yellow warning affected Connacht, Dublin, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.