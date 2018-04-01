Heavy rainfall on the way as Status Yellow weather warnings kick in

MET EIREANN HAS issued two separate Status Yellow weather warnings for this evening.

The Status Yellow weather warning for the entire country kicked in at 6pm today and carries through to 6pm on Monday.

If you’re planning on heading out somewhere for the bank holiday Monday, you better wrap up because heavy rain and strong easterly winds will become widespread this evening and will continue into Monday morning.

The rain could turn to sleet in some areas as it spreads north, and forecasters are predicting there will be some snow on hills, and possibly at lower levels in northern parts of the country.

Four counties are also facing a separate weather warning, with Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford likely to experience heavy rain of up to 25 to 40 millimetres.

Lowest temperatures tonight of zero to plus 3 degrees and there will be a fresh to strong easterly wind.

Tomorrow will be dull and breezy to begin with, but there will be further falls of rain, falling as a “wintry mix” for a time in the north, according to Met Eireann.

There will be some heavy showers in the afternoon and evening, so bring the brolly.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be between nine to 12 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country, but further north temperatures will only be four to 8 degrees Celsius.