Poll: Do you take weather warnings more seriously when storms have names?

“WHAT’S NEXT? NAMING raindrops?” A UK meteorologist took issue with Met Éireann giving Storm Fionn a name this week, saying it didn’t meet the criteria for getting that level of recognition.

Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack disagreed, saying the warning was merited because of the potentially fatal impact of the very high seas and dangerous conditions in the west of Ireland during the weather event.

The general idea of christening a storm is to raise awareness of it in the mind of the public.

Do YOU take weather warnings more seriously when storms have names?

