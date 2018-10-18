Dry weather and clear skies today ... but clouds and rain expected this weekend

WE’RE WELL INTO Autumn season at this stage, but it looks like relatively dry weather and blue skies are here to stay today.

While today will start off with mist and fog patches in many areas, especially in the midlands, Met Éireann says these will clear, giving way to a dry, bright day with sunny intervals.

Temperatures will range between 11 to 14 degrees, dropping to between 2 to 7 degrees tonight.

Tonight is expected to remain dry in most areas, with a few clear spells in parts of the east and southeast. However, cloud will thicken from the Atlantic, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle to the west and northwest coasts by the morning.

Mist and fog patches in many areas this morning, dense in places, especially in the midlands, but these will clear, giving way to a dry, bright day, with sunny intervals. Maximum temperatures 11 to 14°C, in light southerly or variable breezes. pic.twitter.com/15Fchq21lK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 18, 2018 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with rain and drizzle forecast along west and northwest coasts, extending further inland during the morning across Connacht and Ulster. It’s also expected to affect the west Munster coast.

Temperatures will range between 13 and 15 degrees.

Look forward to the weekend, Saturday will be dry in most areas, with a few bright spells, mainly in parts of the east and south.

However, Met Éireann says rain and drizzle will become more persistent in Atlantic coastal areas and will extend southeastwards across the country on Sunday morning.

Sunday is forecast to start off dull, with scattered outbreaks of rain. However, dry conditions will extend from the northwest during the day, turning cold, with moderate winds.