Wrap up warm... Heavy rain and gusts of up to 100km/h to hit the country

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been issued for the whole of Ireland tomorrow.

Met Ã‰ireann has warned that southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h with gusts of up to 100km/h.

The warning will be valid between midnight tonight and 8am tomorrow morning.

The strongest winds are expected in coastal areas, according to Met Ã‰ireann.

Temperatures will drop to between -1 and 1 degree Celsius early tonight, causing frost in places. However, temperatures are set to rise later in the night as rain extends eastwards across the country along with the freshening southerly winds.

The strong southerly winds will continue into tomorrow, with heavy rain forecast too.

The rain will turn to showers in the late morning and afternoon, as the skies brighten up. Highest temperatures during the morning will range between 8 and 11 degrees, however, it will become colder in the afternoon as the winds become westerly in direction.

Met Ã‰ireann says windy conditions will continue into tomorrow night, as scattered showers continue to affect the west and north.

Temperatures will fall again to between -1 and 3 degrees, with some frost.

Wintry showers will push into Thursday morning and night, and conditions will become cloudier throughout the day as showers merge into longer spells of rain.

Met Ã‰ireann has warned of a risk of some sleet on higher ground in northern areas.