Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,651 Views No Comments
Ireland

Vicky Phelan speaking to the media after leaving Government Buildings today.

  • Vicky Phelan says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has assured her that women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy will not be forced to go to court for compensation.
  • Facebook launched an investigation into Irish contractor CPL Inc following on from the undercover Channel 4 Dispatches programme into the social media platform’s content moderation.
  • Ryanair called for new talks with trade union Fórsa after this Friday’s pilot strike action as “the damage has now been done”.
  • Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service decided to prosecute  one person after an allegation they breached the anonymity of the woman in the Belfast rape trial.
  • Two people were injured  during a chemical incident in Waterford.
  • It was revealed that gardaí found €135,000 worth of cannabis in a car they stopped in Co Leitrim yesterday evening.
  • Hundreds of dead fish were found washed up on a beach in Bundoran, Co Donegal.

World

Protesters in the streets of Harare during clashes with police today.

#ZIMBABWE: Three people were shot dead after the Zimbabwean army opened fire on a protest against alleged election fraud.

#DENMARK: A controversial ban on the Islamic full-face veil in public spaces came into force today as women protested the new measure which fines anyone wearing the garment.

#USA: In a series of tweets president Trump urged his attorney general to end the investigation into Russian election meddling that has ensnared key members of his presidential campaign and cast a long shadow over his White House.

#ENGLAND: The FA is considering putting England forward as a potential host for the 2030 World Cup.

Parting shot

Irish academic writer and activist Sinéad Burke is now a Contributing Editor at Vogue UK.

Her first column for the magazine is called ‘Why I Chose to Embrace My Differences’, and it details her desire at an early age to undergo limb lengthening surgery.

You can read the entire story here.

I’m very, very proud to be a new Contributing Editor to @britishvogue. Thank you so much to @edward_enninful for his extraordinary leadership and to @gileshattersley and @alcaselyhayford for taking a chance on me. My first piece (which is online now) is about my body, disability and our response to difference. . . “We are embarrassed by what we do not know, and we are often aggressive towards anyone who reminds us of our ignorance, or is different to us. Yet, from children’s innocent inquisitiveness we could learn to cultivate an empathy and respect for otherness.” . . [Image description: Sitting and wearing a rather fantastic @burberry blouse - it has a polka dot collar, pussy-bow and cuffs, whilst the remainder is vertical stripes, I’m posing with one hand on my hip and the other on my lap. I’m smiling and my bob is suspiciously like that of another Vogue team-member.... this photo was taken at @scaddotedu.]

A post shared by Sinéad Burke (@thesineadburke) on

