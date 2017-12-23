13 weekends off for Pearse Station... It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

33,700: The number of customers overcharged by banks as a result of the tracker mortgage scandal – 13,600 more than the banks initially reported.

12: The number of weeks up to which an abortion should be allowed to be carried out in Ireland, as recommended by the majority report of the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment.

€3.5 billion: The value of a deal in which a French billionaire bought a commanding stake in telecoms company Eir.

8%: the percentage of women who said they had non-consensual sexual contact last year, according to the results of a new survey.

1,895: the number of children between the ages of five and 17 waiting over a year for a psychology appointment in Ireland.

19%: The rise in rents in Limerick compared to last year, according to the RTB rental index.

3,333: The number of homeless children living in state-funded emergency accommodation in Ireland as per November figures.

2,000: The number of teddy bears that were left as tributes to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack – which were donated to charities across Manchester.

13: The number of weekends that Pearse Station will close for in order to upgrade the roof.

6: The number of Garda stations that will reopen following a report.