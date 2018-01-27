How many Dublin Bus routes will be changed due to traffic issues in the city? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

89,000: The number of additional people who will be employed in Ireland by the end of 2019, according to Central bank forecasts.

€100,000: The estimated street value of jewellery recovered by gardaí this week as part of an ongoing investigation.

5: The number of male BBC presenter who have agreed to take a pay cut after revelations over equal pay at the broadcaster.

70%: The percentage one French supermarket chain cut the price of Nutella by, causing shopper to, eh, go nuts.

56%: The percentage of voters who said the would back the repeal of the Eighth Amendment and support the introduction of abortion on request up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy, according to the latest Irish Times/MRBI opinion poll.

4: The number of women in prison who had babies while in prison last year.

300: The number of people who turned out in Dublin’s north inner city to pay their respects to Derek Coakley Hutch who was shot dead in Clondalkin last Saturday.

€3 million: The amount of money an anonymous donor donated to USC to fund the installation of a new track-and-field facility.

2: The number of minutes to midnight that the world’s Doomsday Clock is now at, the closest it’s been since 1953.

180: The number of patients now asked back to Kerry University Hospital for repeat scans.

17: The number of bus routes Dublin Bus is going to change from Monday due to traffic issues in the city centre.