How much snow fell in Ireland? It's the week in numbers

Anthony Ryan shovelling snow at the entrance to Millers Weir, Athgarvan, Co Kildare during the week

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

40cm: The amount of snow that fell in some areas during this week’s storm.

4pm: The time on Thursday from which people were advised to stay indoors due to the bad weather.

120,000 tonnes: The amount of salt we had on Monday, as the country prepared for heavy snowfall.

30: The number of homeless people who slept outside in Dublin on Wednesday night, when temperatures dropped to below freezing.

0: The number of loaves of bread left in many shops

3: The number of years Hope Hicks worked with Donald Trump, before resigning as the US president’s communications director (a role she held since last August).

€500,000: The amount of money Dublin Zoo lost through an invoice fraud scam.

13: The number of months the UK and the European Union have to finalise a deal before Britain leaves the EU.

2022: The year from which all workers in Ireland will be automatically enrolled into a pension savings scheme.

€60,000: The cost of erecting the much-maligned statue of the late Sir Terry Wogan in Limerick.