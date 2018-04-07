  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 7 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How much has Charlestown Shopping Centre gone on sale for? It's the week in numbers

Plus: How many billions was Spotify valued at this week?

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 7:00 PM
3 minutes ago 6 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3937087
Image: Tony Healy
Image: Tony Healy

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€27,800: The amount of money in euro seized by gardaí in a raid on Thursday morning.

78%: The percentage of companies in the UK found to have a gender pay gap between men and women.

45,000: The number of Irish Facebook profiles that may have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

€100,000: The value of the Dublin Literary Award, with two Irish entries on the shortlist which was announced this week.

50: The number of years since Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination, with the anniversary being commemorated this week.

€35.5 million: The guide price for Charlestown Shopping Centre, which us up for sale.

59: The number of prisoners that were electronically tagged last year at a cost of €116,000.

$29.5 billion: The valuation of Swedish company Spotify after it went public this week for the first time.  

170 million: The number of years ago that recently discovered dinosaur footprints were first made.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Conor McGregor appears in court charged in connection with bus incident
274,076  45
2
Missing girl (14) found safe and well
45,425  19
3
Body of missing Tipperary man found
44,736  5
Fora
1
'I mitched off school when I was 13 and asked a hair salon for a job. Now I own it'
1,950  0
2
Why Irish distillers are sure the world is yet to hit 'peak gin'
125  0
3
Here's a handy way to build trust in the wake of Europe's strict data protection rules
76  0
The42
1
The UFC has released its backstage footage of the Conor McGregor bus incident
52,419  0
2
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
36,246  27
3
Super sub Barrett Ireland's hero as World Cup qualification dream lives on
30,262  37
DailyEdge.ie
1
Some bloggers are being accused of selling pre-worn items and incorrectly sized clothes on Depop
9,325  1
2
13 things you will know if you're someone who hasn't a notion about makeup
7,784  4
3
Here's how Chrissy Teigen reacted to Cardi B's song about wanting a threesome with her and Rihanna
6,561  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging â¬200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging €200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
GARDAí
Three more arrests in Limerick burglary crackdown after garda pursuit
Three more arrests in Limerick burglary crackdown after garda pursuit
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
RUSSIA
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal 'improving rapidly' after Salisbury poisoning
The pets of Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury are dead - UK government
COURT
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
Woman who pretended to be widow of Grenfell Tower victim jailed for four years
Exiled former Catalan leader freed on bail by German court

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie