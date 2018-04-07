How much has Charlestown Shopping Centre gone on sale for? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€27,800: The amount of money in euro seized by gardaí in a raid on Thursday morning.

78%: The percentage of companies in the UK found to have a gender pay gap between men and women.

45,000: The number of Irish Facebook profiles that may have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

€100,000: The value of the Dublin Literary Award, with two Irish entries on the shortlist which was announced this week.

50: The number of years since Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination, with the anniversary being commemorated this week.

€35.5 million: The guide price for Charlestown Shopping Centre, which us up for sale.

59: The number of prisoners that were electronically tagged last year at a cost of €116,000.

$29.5 billion: The valuation of Swedish company Spotify after it went public this week for the first time.

170 million: The number of years ago that recently discovered dinosaur footprints were first made.