How many people are we working in the not-for-profit sector in Ireland? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

25,941: The number of households that the government intends to meet the social housing needs of in 2018 – with the vast majority coming through the private sector.

158,000: The number of people employed in the not-for-profit sector in Ireland, according to a new report.

31%: The current support level for Fine Gael, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll.

62: The age of British TV presenter Dale Winton, whose death was announced this week.

0: The number of post offices that will be forced to close after a landmark deal was reached.

110: The number rough sleepers recorded in the spring count – 40% fewer than November.

47%: The percentage of Irish people who said they will vote in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll.