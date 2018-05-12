How much did Dublin Bus earn in unclaimed receipts? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK,Â TheJournal.ieÂ offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

â‚¬850 million:Â The cost of a proposed Apple data centre in Athenry that was scrapped this week.

312,000: The number of BMW vehicles being recalled, including the ones sold in Ireland.

â‚¬5.7 million: The amount that Dublin Bus hasÂ earned from unclaimed change receiptsÂ in the past six years.

6: The number ofÂ food businesses that were ordered to close by the Food Safety Authority of IrelandÂ in April.

11,000: The number of contacts David Taylor hadÂ with journalists in just four months after leaving his Garda Press Office job.

200: The amount of new staffÂ Bus Ã‰ireann is looking for around the country.

500: The amount of peopleÂ who have been warned by GardaÃ­ that their lives are in danger over the last number of years.

5: The number of years it had been since Ireland qualified for the Eurovision final.

