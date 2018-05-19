How long did John Waters last on Eamon Dunphy's podcast? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK,Â TheJournal.ieÂ offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

â‚¬11 million:Â The amount that still has not been paid out from Irish Water refunds to more than 43,000 customers.

13:Â The number of wild goats in Clare who recently got a new home.

17,000:Â The number of families that David Hall believesÂ will have their home possessed.

â‚¬2 million:Â The amount that was ploughed into the Public Service Card/driving licence project â€“ before theÂ plug was pulled because it wasnâ€™t legal.

Â $100,000:Â The amount of money that Donald TrumpÂ reimbursedÂ to his personal attorney, apparently in connection with theÂ paymentÂ of hush money to a porn star.

2,000: The number of residents forced to evacuateÂ their homes in Hawaii because of explosions from a volcano.Â

88: The age at whichÂ Bonfire of the Vanitiesâ€™ author Tom Wolfe died.

13: The number of minutes thatÂ John Waters lasted on Eamon Dunphyâ€™s podcast.

7:Â The number of coastal bathing waters that failed to meet the minimum standard.

583 million: The number of fake accounts that FacebookÂ banned in the first three months of the year.

1 million: The number of viewers who tuned into the EurovisionÂ final last week on RTÃ‰.