How long did John Waters last on Eamon Dunphy's podcast? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

€11 million: The amount that still has not been paid out from Irish Water refunds to more than 43,000 customers.

13: The number of wild goats in Clare who recently got a new home.

17,000: The number of families that David Hall believes will have their home possessed.

€2 million: The amount that was ploughed into the Public Service Card/driving licence project – before the plug was pulled because it wasn’t legal.

$100,000: The amount of money that Donald Trump reimbursed to his personal attorney, apparently in connection with the payment of hush money to a porn star.

2,000: The number of residents forced to evacuate their homes in Hawaii because of explosions from a volcano.

88: The age at which Bonfire of the Vanities’ author Tom Wolfe died.

13: The number of minutes that John Waters lasted on Eamon Dunphy’s podcast.

7: The number of coastal bathing waters that failed to meet the minimum standard.

583 million: The number of fake accounts that Facebook banned in the first three months of the year.

1 million: The number of viewers who tuned into the Eurovision final last week on RTÉ.