'This is Waterford's big dirty secret': The week in quotes

Source: RollingNews.ie

No one likes to hear of anything like this on their doorstep. I think it’s the randomness of it that’s frightening.

Fine Gael councillor Maria Doyle on the “sombre mood” around Dundalk in the wake of Wednesday’s attack that left one dead and two injured.

I believe this is Waterford’s big dirty secret.

Five men who have told their stories publicly about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Bill Kenneally want to know “how that horrible monster got away with it for so long”.

Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The shameful situation being experienced this week has its roots in years of underinvestment and cutbacks across the health service. This isn’t a flu crisis or a temporary blip… this chaos is the reality of our health services today.

A statement from the Irish Medical Organisation on recent record-highs of overcrowding.

Source: DITenvironment via YouTube

We unwittingly created a problem by prioritising self-declared homelessness above all other types of housing need, which created a distortion in the waiting list system and may have encouraged people to game the system.

A comment made in The Irish Times by the previously-outgoing-now-staying chair of the Housing Agency Conor Skehan. One critic said there was “no evidence whatsoever” for this.

Source: PA Images

The nuclear button is always on my table. The US must realise this is not blackmail but reality.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un again ratcheted up the rhetoric again, warning of an attack on the United States.

Source: PA Images

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!

Trump said his button was bigger.

Source: PA Images

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence………Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star………to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!

Trump also tweeted about being a genius.

I’m surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I’m still a human being. I can be wrong. I didn’t do it for the views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not a monsoon of negativity.

YouTube star Logan Paul apologised after he included shots of the remains of a person who died by suicide in a video published on his channel.

Sorry, I didn’t mean it.

The reply given by 29 year-old Gerard Lynch when charged with the murder of his brother Alan Cullen.

Source: PA Images

They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after revealing in a new book a meeting between President Donald Trump’s son Don Jr and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential election campaign. President Trump said Bannon has “lost his mind”.