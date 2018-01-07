  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 7 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is Waterford's big dirty secret': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 7:00 PM
2 hours ago 10,373 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3780636

Dundalk stabbing Source: RollingNews.ie

No one likes to hear of anything like this on their doorstep. I think it’s the randomness of it that’s frightening.

Fine Gael councillor Maria Doyle on the “sombre mood” around Dundalk in the wake of Wednesday’s attack that left one dead and two injured.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
I believe this is Waterford’s big dirty secret.

Five men who have told their stories publicly about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Bill Kenneally want to know “how that horrible monster got away with it for so long”.

File Photo. TODAY, A LONG-AWAITED report on the future of healthcare is set to published by a Dáil committee Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The shameful situation being experienced this week has its roots in years of underinvestment and cutbacks across the health service. This isn’t a flu crisis or a temporary blip… this chaos is the reality of our health services today.

A statement from the Irish Medical Organisation on recent record-highs of overcrowding.

conor-skehan-1-390x285-3 Source: DITenvironment via YouTube

We unwittingly created a problem by prioritising self-declared homelessness above all other types of housing need, which created a distortion in the waiting list system and may have encouraged people to game the system.

A comment made in The Irish Times by the previously-outgoing-now-staying chair of the Housing Agency Conor Skehan. One critic said there was “no evidence whatsoever” for this.

North Korea Kim Source: PA Images

The nuclear button is always on my table. The US must realise this is not blackmail but reality.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un again ratcheted up the rhetoric again, warning of an attack on the United States.

Trump Source: PA Images

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!

Trump said his button was bigger.

UPI 20180107 Source: PA Images

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence………Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star………to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!

Trump also tweeted about being a genius.

Source: Logan Paul Vlogs/YouTube
I’m surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I’m still a human being. I can be wrong. I didn’t do it for the views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not a monsoon of negativity.

YouTube star Logan Paul apologised after he included shots of the remains of a person who died by suicide in a video published on his channel.

PastedImage-49935 File photo of Pallaskenry.

Sorry, I didn’t mean it.

The reply given by 29 year-old Gerard Lynch when charged with the murder of his brother Alan Cullen.

Trump Book Source: PA Images

They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after revealing in a new book a meeting between President Donald Trump’s son Don Jr and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential election campaign. President Trump said Bannon has “lost his mind”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status Orange cold warning issued for most of the country as freezing temperatures set to hit
111,952  48
2
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died
59,152  171
3
'We have to get a grip as a society': Could you stop buying clothes for a year?
45,082  26
Fora
1
The boss of a huge Donegal engineering firm is keeping Derry City FC afloat
1,517  0
2
We're partnering with UCD Smurfit School to give one reader an MBA scholarship
328  0
3
Why Cork's 'recession proof' Fota Wildlife Park may struggle to grow visitors in the recovery
183  0
The42
1
Murray double helps Munster end inter-pro woe in convincing 5-try win over Connacht
28,370  53
2
'Is he being brought in with a tactical remit, to bring something different to their attacking play?'
26,389  7
3
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
21,980  82
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's why Irish bloggers and influencers are talking about bullying, FaceTune and fake Instagram accounts
8,686  7
2
11 times that This Morning was exactly like a weird 99p women's mag
5,785  4
3
Former footballer Richie Sadlier is winning praise for talking about consent classes on The Ray D'Arcy Show
4,868  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
US police apologise to victims after throwing away untested rape kits
US police apologise to victims after throwing away untested rape kits
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Iran says that meeting of UN Security Council over mass protests is 'a preposterous example of US bullying'
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of body in Limerick
Body recovered in search for missing Kilkenny man
Have you seen this Dublin teenager missing since Friday?
RIP
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
Founding member of iconic rockers The Moody Blues dies
'Left this world too soon': Tributes paid to young Bray footballer (12) who died yesterday
'An Irish giant on the international stage': Former attorney general Peter Sutherland has died

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie