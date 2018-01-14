  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'If I didn't lose my leg, I wouldn't have the life I have now': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 7:00 PM
7 hours ago
Donald Trump visit Source: PA Images

Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?

The alleged words of US President Donald Trump, referring to Haiti and Africa.

My people came from what Donald Trump would call a shithole country. No running water, no plumbing, no toilets. Rampant poverty, disease and famine.

US news presenter Lawrence O’Donnell’s response to Trump’s comments, http://www.thejournal.ie/trump-shithole-ireland-comment-3794311-Jan2018/.

Leo Varadkar comment Source: PA Images

As a medical doctor, as somebody who worked in our health service for over seven years including in emergency departments, as a politician who represents hundreds of thousands, indeed millions of people, and as a grandson to a grandmother who’s in her 90s and is regularly in and out of hospital, I certainly don’t want to see any patients spending time on trolleys, waiting for admission, except where it’s clinically appropriate.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the latest trolley crisis.

Eurosceptic Nigel Farage meets EU Brexit negotiator Source: PA Images

Maybe, just maybe, we should have a second referendum on EU membership. It would kill off the issue for a generation once and for all.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage suggested potentially having another referendum on Brexit.

original (1)

Although I genuinely meant no offence, I accept that my actions were ill-judged and, while unintended, caused deep and unnecessary hurt and pain to the Kingsmill families. I apologise unreservedly for this.

Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff after he was suspended from the party for three months following the bizarre controversy that involved the politician posting a Twitter video of himself balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head.

TDs return to the Dail Source: PA Images

I know exactly what I would do if that situation happened tonight. I would sit into my car, no matter where I was and I would knock on the door of his house before he would go to bed and I would sit down and wear him out sitting down by the fire talking to him, just talking to him, because as long as you can keep a person engaged and keep talking and keep them interested you’re like a lifeline to them.

Michael Healy Rae appeared on RTÉ’s Tommy Tiernan programme and shared an emotional story about the tragic death of a man in his constituency.

Disclosures Tribunal Source: PA Images

There are some gems in those boxes. Precious stones.

How Mr Justice Charleton closed a sitting of the Disclosures Tribunal, in reference to the recent information the Tribunal has received.

Amanda King and James Conroy Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

If I didn’t lose my leg, I wouldn’t be the way I am now and wouldn’t have the life I have now. I wouldn’t have met all the lads and I definitely wouldn’t be involved in coaching or in football.

Amanda King on how amputee football gave her a new lease of life.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

