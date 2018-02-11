  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 11 February, 2018
'Have some morals and turn yourself in': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,308 Views No Comments
If it was his son, his daughter, any family members to see the state I seen my son in and what he, or she, left my son in, I’d appeal for them to hand themselves into the police station. Have some morals.

John O’Reilly, the father of a 14 year old boy who was seriously injured in a late night hit-and-run incident, speaking to the Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

shutterstock_451952665 Source: Shutterstock/Wutlufaipy

If I disconnect, I don’t get paid.

Someone who works from home in a rural area with poor broadband connectivity wrote anonymously of the effect it has on their life.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Suspend it if you like!

Fianna Fáil’s Marc MacSharry amid a massive row in the Dáil with the Healy Rae brothers.

Paul Simon to retire from touring Source: PA Images

I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating, and something of a relief.

Paul Simon announced his retirement from touring.

Garda Commemoration Source: PA Images

McCabe said that once this remark from the commissioner was made, it was ‘open season’.

The words of John Barrett, the Garda’s civilian head of human resource, in written evidence heard by the Disclosures Tribunal on the treatment of whistleblower Maurice McCabe after his actions were described as “disgusting” by former garda commissioner Martin Callinan.

1357 Public Service Card scheme_90526220 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I’m attempting to sound the alarm. This is not something beneficial to the state financially. So far the project has cost €60 million. The State says it has garnered somewhere between €1.7 million and €2 million in savings. It is costing the State money and there is a significant uncrystallised liability also.

Director of Data Compliance Europe Simon McGarr warned of the financial dangers faced by the State by the Public Services Card and the Public Service Identity database that underpins it.

Rugby players court case Source: PA Images

Mr Kelly, I was raped. I don’t think I can make myself more clear.

The 21-year-old woman who claims she was raped by two rugby internationals speaking during cross examination by Brendan Kelly QC, who represents Paddy Jackson (pictured).

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

