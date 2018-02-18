'I live in constant pain - my life is a misery': The week in quotes

Source: RollingNews.ie

Once an employee whose job it is to interface with the public every day has been shown to allow himself to get so riled up as to take a swing at a member of the public, the employer is bound to question the employee’s suitability to perform the job for which he has been trained.

Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudication officer Penelope McGrath on a case involving a Luas fares inspector throwing a punch at a passenger after being faced with “foul language and racial slurs”.

Kremlin wants me to stop talking.

In his first televised interview since fleeing his native Russia, doping guru Grigory Rodchenkov told the American news programme 60 Minutes that he continues to live in fear in the United States.

I’ve been medicated every day since I was 16. If I miss a full day of my meds, it’s then only a matter of a few hours before I have a seizure.

RTÉ Gold DJ Rick O’Shea wrote about life with epilepsy.

Such a practice is undeniably a form of grievous harm, and therefore there is no scope for the permissibility of such an act. There is no evidence in any of the four key sources of Islamic law – the Qur’an, sunnah, consensus or juristic analogy – that requires or recommends this practice.

The Islamic Centre of Ireland issued a fatwa to condemn female genital mutilation.

There’s this old image of an officer being a thug but it’s not like that. We’re exactly the same as everyone else and this is a community the same as it is on the outside.

Assistant Chief Officer at Mountjoy Prison Susan Foley spoke about the stigma attached to the role of prison officer.

I live in enduring, constant severe pain and I get virtually no care for it. My life is a misery. I personally believe we pain-patients know best. I’m sick of the medical ‘power and control’ that give us little choice and expect us to suffer.

Margaret Kennedy (above, right) wrote about how Versatis patches made a difference in her life.

You are not keeping the people safe, you are throwing them to the vulture funds.

Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness criticised governmnet for not doing more to protect homeowners following an announcement by Permanent TSB that it is to sell-off a €4 billion portfolio loan book.

Arlene Foster rules out law allowing bilingual road signs, compulsory Irish teaching or quotas in civil service pic.twitter.com/NmLmKAVNpo — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 13, 2018

We value the fact that there are Irish language speakers living in Northern Ireland who want to speak in Irish and that’s fine but they cannot impinge on the rights of those of us who do not speak the Irish language.

DUP leader Arlene Foster told RTÉ News about why her party cannot support the Irish Language Act, leaving Northern Irish politics in stalemate.