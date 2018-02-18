  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I live in constant pain - my life is a misery': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 7:00 PM
5 hours ago 7,779 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3855211
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

0186 Cyclists in trafick_90532449 Source: RollingNews.ie

Once an employee whose job it is to interface with the public every day has been shown to allow himself to get so riled up as to take a swing at a member of the public, the employer is bound to question the employee’s suitability to perform the job for which he has been trained.

Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudication officer Penelope McGrath on a case involving a Luas fares inspector throwing a punch at a passenger after being faced with “foul language and racial slurs”.

Source: CBS This Morning/YouTube
Kremlin wants me to stop talking.

In his first televised interview since fleeing his native Russia, doping guru Grigory Rodchenkov told the American news programme 60 Minutes that he continues to live in fear in the United States.

90274276_90274276 Source: Photocall Ireland

I’ve been medicated every day since I was 16. If I miss a full day of my meds, it’s then only a matter of a few hours before I have a seizure.

RTÉ Gold DJ Rick O’Shea wrote about life with epilepsy.

90394579_90394579 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Such a practice is undeniably a form of grievous harm, and therefore there is no scope for the permissibility of such an act. There is no evidence in any of the four key sources of Islamic law – the Qur’an, sunnah, consensus or juristic analogy – that requires or recommends this practice.

The Islamic Centre of Ireland issued a fatwa to condemn female genital mutilation.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
There’s this old image of an officer being a thug but it’s not like that. We’re exactly the same as everyone else and this is a community the same as it is on the outside.

Assistant Chief Officer at Mountjoy Prison Susan Foley spoke about the stigma attached to the role of prison officer.

Disability Rights Protest. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I live in enduring, constant severe pain and I get virtually no care for it. My life is a misery. I personally believe we pain-patients know best. I’m sick of the medical ‘power and control’ that give us little choice and expect us to suffer.

Margaret Kennedy (above, right) wrote about how Versatis patches made a difference in her life.

90435031_90435031 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

You are not keeping the people safe, you are throwing them to the vulture funds.

Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness criticised governmnet for not doing more to protect homeowners following an announcement by Permanent TSB that it is to sell-off a €4 billion portfolio loan book.

We value the fact that there are Irish language speakers living in Northern Ireland who want to speak in Irish and that’s fine but they cannot impinge on the rights of those of us who do not speak the Irish language.

DUP leader Arlene Foster told RTÉ News about why her party cannot support the Irish Language Act, leaving Northern Irish politics in stalemate.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
37,743  36
2
Poll: Do you want there to be a general election this year?
37,599  247
3
'How to sort out your affairs so loved ones won't have embarrassing memories of you after you die'
35,534  22
Fora
1
Keelings has taken a swipe at the government for having no 'vision' for family firms
604  0
2
'I'm an optimist - life is a wonderful gift': Welcome to the world of Seán Gallagher
269  0
3
People don't trust businesses like they used to - here's how to win them back
78  0
The42
1
As it happened: GAA match tracker - Clare v Cork, Waterford v Kilkenny, Galway v Offaly, Monaghan v Kerry
64,294  12
2
'A team like Munster coming in for me, I was a bit star-struck really'
32,871  12
3
'I think there's still a sense of ignorance in the UK towards the League of Ireland'
24,038  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jamie Foxx walked out of a live interview when he was asked about Katie Holmes
8,424  0
2
17 things you'll only know if you grew in a super Catholic household
5,247  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
5,085  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seize â¬50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
Man charged in connection with serious assault of 21-year-old man in critical condition
Man seriously injured in potential hit and run in Dublin
RUSSIA
Five women killed and four injured after gunman opens fire on churchgoers in Russia
Five women killed and four injured after gunman opens fire on churchgoers in Russia
Trump blames Democrats and Obama for failing to stop Russian election meddling
No manifesto, no programme, no debates - but Putin is cruising towards another election victory
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
Man guilty of 45 counts of child sexual assault remanded back into custody
Gabriel Byrne says #MeToo movement 'hasn't gone far enough'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie