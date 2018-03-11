'I await their inevitable hate - they will probably call me a snowflake': The week in quotes

If in London someone assumes that the #Brexit negotiations will deal with other issues first, before moving to the Irish issue, my response would be: Ireland first. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 8, 2018 Source: Donald Tusk /Twitter

European Council president Donald Tusk signaled the importance of Ireland in Brexit negotiations.

Source: WPA Pool/Getty

I believe that women should be ordained, I believe the theology on which that is based is pure codology. I’m not even going to be bothered arguing it. Sooner or later it’ll fall apart, fall asunder under its own dead weight.

Former president of Ireland Mary McAleese pulled no punches in her criticism of Catholic Church this week.

Source: Pacific Press/Getty

I was deeply and concerned about recent exclusions of her. I think she’s a very important person in speaking on matters of spiritual significance, not just spiritual significance but in terms of the right to believe.

The current president of Ireland Michael D Higgins went to bat for McAleese, in an interview with Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1.

Source: The Bristol Post

I await their inevitable hate. They will probably call me a snowflake – the word adopted by right-wingers when they want to belittle millennial entitlement. Or a bleeding-heart liberal who’s been got at by the politically correct brigade. I am neither. If only I was a millennial – I’d be at least 20 years younger. And I am certainly not a liberal. Dealing with politics for 30 years has made me cynical of any political stance.

Editor of The Bristol Post, Mike Norton, on expected criticisms of his paper’s decision to apologise for a 1996 front page.

Just do something! Just do something! We are dying.

The plea from Easern Ghouta that Raken, a displaced Syrian living in Ireland, received.

Source: Shutterstock

When I was 18 years old, I started using a wheelchair and people immediately had a different attitude with me.

Niamh Ni Ruari wrote about the impact using a wheelchair has on her life.

Source: Shutterstock/Jenny Sturm

Who and what am I now that I am no longer a wife or a carer? Being the ex-carer of a spouse who has died has left me with an awful void in my life.

Annie McGuinness wrote about the often forgotten side of being a carer.

Source: Mary Hartnett

We will escalate our protests until our demands are met.

A statement from Trinity College Dublin students who are protesting plans to implement a fee of €450 for supplementary exams.