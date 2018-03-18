'The wind farm was never built... although I think it would have been refused anyway': The week in quotes

We’re inviting something here that we’re not talking about enough. And it really worries me. Will it take an attack in Ireland? Is that what it’s going to take? Do we have to wait for this attack to do what we need to do? The evidence is already there that if you marginalise people so much they still stay on the margins, it will lead them to do things that we don’t want them to do. So, you know, this is not rocket science.

Professor Pat Dolan speaking as part of this week’s Radical Pathways series.

Two brave souls were brought home, two remain lost to the sea, but all four will be forever remembered for the sacrifice they made. Our thoughts today are with the families, friends and colleagues of Dara, Mark, Paul and Ciarán.

A statement from the Irish Coast Guard on the anniversary of the Rescue 116 tragedy.



So I endeavoured to do what I could do about it. I rang the county council and inquired about the planning permission and subsequently, the planning permission was declined, and the wind farm was never built, thus the landscape being preserved. The President has kindly given me credit for that, although I think it would probably have been refused anyway.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s trip to the States was overshadowed by his remarks about a wind farm near Trump’s golf course in Doonbeg.

Their patience is at breaking point.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin on recent headaches Dublin’s new Luas line has been causing commuters.

We, the leaders of France, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom, abhor the attack that took place against Sergei and Yulia Skripal. This use of a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War. It is an assault on UK sovereignty and any such use by a State party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of us all.

A statement released by the UK government on the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain, with the finger of blame pointing unanimously at Russia.

It is my first time in prison. I am very frightened. There have been many flights every day. Why is it taking so long? For three days I am here.

A man detained by authorities in Dublin after his passport was considered fake spoke to researchers as part of a study of people’s experiences with Ireland’s border control.

A malicious rumour – and I’ll run over anyone who repeats it.

Stephen Hawking’s response to biography Kitty Ferguson when asked if it was true that his biggest regret was not running over the toes of UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher when he met her. Hawking passed away with this week aged 76.