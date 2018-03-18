  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The wind farm was never built... although I think it would have been refused anyway': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,627 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3908794
Image: Win McNamee
Image: Win McNamee

original

We’re inviting something here that we’re not talking about enough. And it really worries me. Will it take an attack in Ireland? Is that what it’s going to take? Do we have to wait for this attack to do what we need to do? The evidence is already there that if you marginalise people so much they still stay on the margins, it will lead them to do things that we don’t want them to do. So, you know, this is not rocket science.

Professor Pat Dolan speaking as part of this week’s Radical Pathways series.

Coastguard Helicopter Wreckage Found Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Two brave souls were brought home, two remain lost to the sea, but all four will be forever remembered for the sacrifice they made. Our thoughts today are with the families, friends and colleagues of Dara, Mark, Paul and Ciarán.

A statement from the Irish Coast Guard on the anniversary of the Rescue 116 tragedy.

President Trump Participates In Shamrock Bowl Presentation By Irish PM Source: Win McNamee/Getty

So I endeavoured to do what I could do about it. I rang the county council and inquired about the planning permission and subsequently, the planning permission was declined, and the wind farm was never built, thus the landscape being preserved. The President has kindly given me credit for that, although I think it would probably have been refused anyway.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s trip to the States was overshadowed by his remarks about a wind farm near Trump’s golf course in Doonbeg.

luas 922_90536632 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Their patience is at breaking point.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin on recent headaches Dublin’s new Luas line has been causing commuters.

British Army Deployed To The Scene Of Spy's Poisoning Source: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty

We, the leaders of France, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom, abhor the attack that took place against Sergei and Yulia Skripal. This use of a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War. It is an assault on UK sovereignty and any such use by a State party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of us all.

A statement released by the UK government on the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain, with the finger of blame pointing unanimously at Russia.

Civilianise Immigration Functions Launch Source: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

It is my first time in prison. I am very frightened. There have been many flights every day. Why is it taking so long? For three days I am here.

A man detained by authorities in Dublin after his passport was considered fake spoke to researchers as part of a study of people’s experiences with Ireland’s border control.

SPAIN-SCIENCE-FESTIVAL-HAWKING Source: AFP/Getty Images

A malicious rumour – and I’ll run over anyone who repeats it.

Stephen Hawking’s response to biography Kitty Ferguson when asked if it was true that his biggest regret was not running over the toes of UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher when he met her. Hawking passed away with this week aged 76.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I'm sickened by the D4/ mid-Atlantic/ makey-up English accent that is blighting Ireland'
135,029  216
2
National snow-ice warning in place, with east set to be worst affected
94,837  31
3
Orange and yellow weather warnings remain in place as snow returns
57,424  44
Fora
1
How Ireland's forecourt operators are stymieing rivals' plans with tit-for-tat appeals
1,818  0
2
The firm behind a major whiskey project says claims it would scar Westmeath are 'exaggerated'
176  0
3
Cyberattacks aren't just for multinationals – here's what small firms need to know
55  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Galway v Dublin, Mayo v Tyrone - Sunday football match tracker
108,848  24
2
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
60,566  35
3
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'
36,898  13
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are seriously annoyed about the U.S. Army's St. Patrick's Day message
9,233  9
2
Vogue Williams has just announced that she's expecting her first baby
8,998  1
3
9 of the stranger things millennials have been accused of murdering
7,796  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
'She's a fighter': Husband of Tina Satchwell believes she's still alive
'She's a fighter': Husband of Tina Satchwell believes she's still alive
Gardaí examining CCTV footage from nightclub where man was stabbed to death
Taoiseach's role in proposed Garda PR campaign called 'jaw-dropping'
DUBLIN
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Extra beds for rough sleepers as temperatures dip to below freezing
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
RUSSIA
Putin on course for landslide election victory
Putin on course for landslide election victory
Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case
Russians go to the polls as Putin is set to secure a fourth term in charge
IRELAND
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
Keith Earls' tap tackle was one of the moments of Ireland's Grand Slam match
'Congratulations to Ireland... they deserve that, but they'll know they were a little bit lucky as well'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie