'I think he’s morally unfit to be president': The week in quotes

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at the Andre The Giant documentary premiere.

"You picked the only industry that women no longer have any role in and used that as your selection to praise men" @AntonSavageShow criticises the controversial tweet by @DavQuinn #tonightTV3 @cooper_m @IvanYatesNT pic.twitter.com/EhLWkFruRi — The Tonight Show TV3 (@TonightShowTV3) 20 April 2018

You picked the only industry bar mineral ore extraction and logging that women no longer have any role in and used that as your selection to praise men. Why didn’t you use medicine, pharmaceuticals, veterinary science? Why didn’t you use any of those where there is a representation of women?

Anton Savage and David Quinn went toe-to-toe on TV3′s The Tonight Show.

He was the greatest.

Tributes poured in following the death of Irish country music star Big Tom. This was from Daniel O’Donnell.

Women have told us that going through the process of leaving and seeking support can feel like a game of Snakes and Ladders.

A quote included in a report on domestic violence compiled by Women’s Aid.

Every time organisations like ourselves point out a probable and sustainable solution it takes them four years to listen to us. They’ll listen to us but they’ll do it in a number of years time [...] They’re just not responding in anything like the timescale that’s needed. They have not grasped the scale of the problem.

Mike Allen, director of advocacy with Focus Ireland, on ways of preventing families becoming homeless after evictions.

I’m stronger, more motivated and freer than ever.

Conchita Wurst, speaking after announcing that she has been diagnosed with HIV.

I just want to say I’m truly sorry for what happened. Higher standards are expected of me, I expect them of myself. I let myself down, I let a lot of people down and for that I’m truly sorry.

Ant McPartlin apologised after pleading guilty to driving more than twice over the legal alcohol limit.

I think he’s morally unfit to be president.

Former FBI chief James Comey on Donald Trump.

The uncomfortable reality however is that in an Ireland where the gap between rich and poor is widening, where individualism is the goal over the common good and where battles for resources – housing and health in particular – are becoming acute, fear becomes more pronounced and embeds itself in our collective imagination. This could become dangerous. Words are hurtful but tensions could escalate into something more sinister

Green Party councillor Malcolm Noone on the ‘outpouring of hate’ over a proposed mosque in Kilkenny.