  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 22 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It’s bad enough to know there were three, now there’s 17': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 6 May 2018, 7:00 PM
4 minutes ago 95 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3996508
Image: Vicky Phelan via GoFundMe
Image: Vicky Phelan via GoFundMe

90410205_90410205 Source: RollingNews.ie

He needs to apologise to the local authorities but more importantly to the homeless families who he’s claiming today aren’t homeless.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin called on Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy to address the categorised of people living in emergency accommodation.

27532534_15185154250_r-3 Source: Vicky Phelan via GoFundMe

I’m actually very upset, to be honest. To think that there are 17 women… It’s bad enough to know there were three, now there’s 17, so I’m quite upset. It’s disgraceful. I really didn’t think I would be waking up to this morning to this kind of news.

Vicky Phelan on the CervicalCheck controversy, the scale of which became apparent this week.

shutterstock_760946365 Source: Shutterstock/biDaala_studio

We need every last one of us to reflect on this moment and ask what are we going to do using the levers at our disposal as individuals, politicians, managers, doctors, nurses, technicians and voters to fix it? Or else this will be the tip of a very large iceberg.

Dr Anthony O’Connor wrote about the controversy, the latest to hit Ireland’s healthcare services.

original (5)

Talking about Enda helps me but it doesn’t help everyone. I know this sounds unusual but I talk to him all the time. I give out to him and I tell him when something good happens. If Liverpool win I say, ‘you’re working your magic up there again, Enda’. I don’t even support Liverpool but Enda did.

Aiveen Cully-Dunne wrote about the pain of losing a sibling (Enda, above) to suicide, ahead of Darkness Into Light 2018.

shutterstock_740044750 File photo. Source: Shutterstock/Lolostock

When I was eight months pregnant, then I found out I was HIV positive. It was a shock and I was on my own, no family, and my ex-husband just neglected me, so it was a nightmare. My fear was what if the baby had HIV. When I had my daughter, thank god, she was HIV negative.

One mother’s experience shared in a new report on Irish mothers who were diagnosed with HIV.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Seemingly the powers that be don’t have the will to change it. They don’t care because it’s not on their doorstep. We had politicians down here. They were going to do this, that and the other, they got the photo opportunity and ran for the hills and left us to it.

Florence Hamilton from Ballivor, Co Meath, on a Scientology-linked drug rehab centre being built in her village.

nickphipps-cropped_1asr2ll4cfhos17mk4vbabbl0v Source: Getty

I’m a goose, if I’m going to do the crime, I’ll pay the time.

Wallabies and warathansS scrum-half Nick Phipps apologised for urinating on a bar, while dressed as a cow, at a Sydney hotel.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Alison Curtis: 'I don't sound Irish - but don't tell me to go back to Canada'
69,264  125
2
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
47,978  10
3
Worker alleged to have taken 202 days sick leave in five years loses unfair dismissal case
31,564  0
Fora
1
What Irish businesses can learn from the man who mopped up the Guinness Light disaster
612  0
2
After luring some of Deloitte's top staff, this blockchain firm is setting up shop in Dublin
182  0
3
'He had a syringe full of blood and put it to my neck': The front line of Irish pharmacies
114  0
The42
1
Alex Ferguson recovering in hospital after brain haemorrhage
69,623  93
2
LIVE: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
27,168  18
3
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
24,118  8
DailyEdge
1
The new St Moriz fake tan in Penneys appears to be turning people green
5,851  0
2
Conor McGregor threw son Junior a fiesta-themed 1st birthday party in Kildare complete with, eh, lobster
4,922  0
3
Which Iconic Cormac from Tallafornia Moment Are You?
3,465  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
An Garda Síochána member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
Witnesses tell Freddie Thompson trial they saw car 'repeatedly crashing' into another car before it was set on fire
GARDAí
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Missing Wicklow man found safe and well
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
DUBLIN
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
Dublin council has 'serious concerns' about plans for the Setanta Centre
Ireland comparing critical incident plans with senior police from 35 European countries
MANCHESTER UNITED
Messages of support pour in for Sir Alex Ferguson following brain haemorrhage
Messages of support pour in for Sir Alex Ferguson following brain haemorrhage
Alex Ferguson recovering in hospital after brain haemorrhage
As it happened: Brighton v Man United, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie