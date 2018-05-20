'You’re a b*****ks, a f*****g b*****ks, f**k off Eamon': The week in quotes

David Taylor Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Maurice I have to be honest with you, there was a campaign against you and I was part of it.

Michelle Tayor, wife of former head of the garda press office David Taylor, recalled a conversation between her husband and garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe. The words above are what she remembers David Taylor telling McCabe.

If I do die, I want it to be not in vain. I want people to be held accountable so that this will not happen again in any shape or form.

Vicky Phelan spoke to politicians.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

I think we’re looking at the Libya model of 2003, 2004.

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, on how North Korea could be tackled. Trump later intervened to back down on these remarks.

Source: The Stand/SoundCloud

You’re a bollocks, a fucking bollocks. Fuck off Eamon.

John Waters stormed off Eamon Dunphy’s podcast.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

We are undergoing a formal process by which we’re going to get a complete picture, and when we have complete picture we can discuss and debate that complete picture.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy’s response to accusations that he is ‘unfit’ for office over issues surrounding the miscategorisation of homeless figures.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

If there is a No vote on Friday, I think it’s only a matter of time before someone haemorrhages or bleeds to death after taking one of these [abortion] pills unregulated.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on why he’s voting Yes next Friday.