Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
'You’re a b*****ks, a f*****g b*****ks, f**k off Eamon': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 20 May 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,658 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4021389

9855 David Taylor_90544852 David Taylor Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Maurice I have to be honest with you, there was a campaign against you and I was part of it.

Michelle Tayor, wife of former head of the garda press office David Taylor, recalled a conversation between her husband and garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe. The words above are what she remembers David Taylor telling McCabe.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

If I do die, I want it to be not in vain. I want people to be held accountable so that this will not happen again in any shape or form.

Vicky Phelan spoke to politicians.

President Trump Hosts NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg At The White House Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

I think we’re looking at the Libya model of 2003, 2004.

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, on how North Korea could be tackled. Trump later intervened to back down on these remarks.


Source: The Stand/SoundCloud

You’re a bollocks, a fucking bollocks. Fuck off Eamon.

John Waters stormed off Eamon Dunphy’s podcast.

3313 Eoghan Murphy_90542472 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

We are undergoing a formal process by which we’re going to get a complete picture, and when we have complete picture we can discuss and debate that complete picture.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy’s response to accusations that he is ‘unfit’ for office over issues surrounding the miscategorisation of homeless figures.

FINE GAEL YES 684_90542989 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

If there is a No vote on Friday, I think it’s only a matter of time before someone haemorrhages or bleeds to death after taking one of these [abortion] pills unregulated.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on why he’s voting Yes next Friday.

