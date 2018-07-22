'No family should be living in a shed': The week in quotes

When youâ€™re a child dealing with disability, itâ€™s fine, itâ€™s only when you start getting into your teenage years that you start seeing something different.

Kerrie Leonard was left paralysed after an accident on her familyâ€™s farm â€“ she spoke about her experience for the IFAâ€™s Farm Safety Week.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

No family should be living in a shed.

Sinn FÃ©inâ€™s housing spokesman Eoin Ã“ Broin on plans to alleviate the housing crisis by accommodating families in log cabins.

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

I have President Putin, he just said it is not Russia. I will say this: I donâ€™t see any reason why it would be.

US President Donald Trump on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, on Monday

The sentence should have been, â€˜I donâ€™t see any reason why I wouldnâ€™t, or why it wouldnâ€™t be Russiaâ€™ instead of â€˜why it wouldâ€™.

Trump again, on Tuesday.

It is to my constituents, who have sent me here since 2010, that I make the profoundest of all apologies.

DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr made an emotional apology in the House of Commons over his failure to declare benefits he received from the Sri Lankan government.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The message weâ€™re trying to get out is â€˜we canâ€™t allow this thing to become the normâ€™. At some stage, thereâ€™s got to be a stop to it. No players should be going into a season, in January or February, wondering when things are going to dry up or when the problems are going to start occurring, whether itâ€™s going to be May, July or August. It shouldnâ€™t happen at any stage. So I think players shouldnâ€™t accept it, fans shouldnâ€™t accept it, clubs shouldnâ€™t accept it.

Midfielder Eoin Wearen discusseed with The42.ie Limerickâ€™s recent financial problems and the playersâ€™ threat of strike action.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

I think thatâ€™s a wee bit of nonsense.

Sinn FÃ©in deputy leader Michelle Oâ€™Neill hit back over criticisms the refusal of Sinn FÃ©in MPs to sit in Westminster.

It just shows that, especially in BrÃº ba BÃ³inn and across Ireland, there is so much underneath our feet that we donâ€™t know about

Archaeologist Dr ClÃ­odhna NÃ­ LionÃ¡in on new discoveries around Newgrange.