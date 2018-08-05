This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I feel bad for everyone involved in this clusterf**k': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,188 Views No Comments
Pope Francis General Audience: June 2018 Source: PA Images

We cannot allow that to happen.We cannot stand by as those who suffered abuse and violation are pushed to one side and denied. We cannot stand by and see the victims of the church’s brutal history marginalised and dismissed. We cannot stay silent as the Vatican uses its power and pomp to forcefully deny the reality of the harm it has done.

Executive Directory of Amnesty International Ireland Colm O’Gorman reacting to reports that Pope Francis may not have time to meet with clerical abuse survivors during his visit to Ireland later this month.

FILE PIC After a complaint by Ian Bailey, a Garda Ombudsman / GSOC report finds there was no evidence of corruption in Sophie Toscan Du Plantier investigation, but there was a lack of administration and management, according to RTE END Source: RollingNews.ie

As far as official Ireland is concerned [it's an example of a] shameful lack of accountability in this point in time.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor for Ian Bailey, told Morning Ireland today that his client was “disappointed” at the findings of a Gsoc report on the handling of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case.

original (6)

The Bloggers Unveiled saga came to an end. This was the anonymous publisher’s final message on the now-infamous Instagram account.

2/10/2015 Post offices Boxes Source: Leah Farrell

Let me be clear. Post masters and mistresses who opt to take the redundancy package are absolutely entitled to do so. They have given years of fantastic service to their local communities. However An Post and the Government cannot be allowed to use these redundancies as a smokescreen to close the post offices. This would constitute a direct attack on these communities and on rural Ireland.

Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley said the government should not and must not allow the closure of the rural offices.

US President Donald Trump has urged his attorney general to end the high-profile investigation into Russian election meddling.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

There is no more symbolic way of integration than an exchange of blood.

Teresa Buczkowska from the Immigrant Council of Ireland on the launch of the Bloody Foreigners campaign.

Irish Presidential election Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

What’s wrong with a President who wears wellies?

Presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy on the prospect of a farming president.

Source: BBC Newsnight/YouTube

I don’t think it means absolutely no sandwiches because our industry is very creative and clever at coming up with new recipes.

Jim Winship, head of the British Sandwich Association, on Brexit.

Nicola Evans and Katie Mullan celebrate at fulltime Source: Joe Toth/INPHO

It feels like Christmas.

Irish hockey captain Katie Mullan speaking to Newstalk’s Off The Ball on the team’s semi-final success.

