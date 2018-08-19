This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I put the van into reverse to escape this hell': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 19 Aug 2018, 7:00 PM
37 minutes ago 2,021 Views No Comments
Source: Ioanna17/YouTube

In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart.

A statement from the family of Aretha Franklin, who passed away this week.

ITALY-GENOA-BRIDGE-COLLAPSE Source: PA Images

When a car overtook me I slowed down… (then) at a certain moment everything shook. The car in front of me disappeared and seemed to be swallowed up by the clouds. I looked up and saw the bridge pylon fall. Instinctively, finding myself in front of the void, I put the van into reverse, to escape this hell.

The driver of a van perched close to edge of a collapsed bridge in Italy spoke about the experience. At least 39 people died in the accident.

DC: United States President Donald J. Trump returns to the White House Source: PA Images

It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction — I just fight back!

President Donald Trump immediately welcomed the firing of FBI special agent PEter Strzok and used the occasion to lash out once again at the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into whether there was any collusion between Russia and the Trump election campaign.

original-11-8-2-310x415 Source: RTÉ Crimecall

Stop praying for Joe and start praying for the people who aren’t coming forward.

Joe Deacy’s uncle Paul spoke to Newstalk one year on from his nephew’s murder. Paul is appealing for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

The medal is what everybody wants to see and we don’t want to really take them off either because then you’re back to reality so to speak. It has just been incredible to see the amount of support, the reach that it has had and how many people are recognising what the medal represents.

Chloe Watkins, part of Ireland’s silver-medal winning hockey team, spoke to The42.

00013770_13770_13770 Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Those scars, those memories, those losses will never go away. For this town, something changed forever that day. And this community has found ways of remembering their loved ones in a quiet and dignified way.

Bishop Donal McKeown speaking during a service to mark the 20th anniversary of the Omagh bombing.

FRASER ANNING IMMIGRATION MOTION Source: PA Images

A low point for our parliament.

Labor opposition leader in the Australian parliament, Bill Shorten, condemned Queensland senator Fraser Anning (pictured) for demanding a “final solution” to immigration, echoing the infamous Nazi phrase used under Adolf Hitler in reference to annihilating Jewish people from Europe.

