'I don’t deserve to be scorned for taking a few minutes rest': The week in quotes

Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

There are a thousand other things about me that could have been written about. We’re all the same.

Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher on winning the Rose of Tralee. She was the first African-Irish Rose to win the title.

Young people are the future. It is very important to prepare them for the future, preparing them today, in the present, but also rooted in the past: young people and grandparents.

Pope Francis released this message ahead his visit to Ireland.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Survivors are tired of meaningless apologies and expressions of solidarity that do not involve a clear call to action.

Survivors group One in Four’s executive director Maeve Lewis’s response to a letter released by Pope Francis on clerical sex abuse.

Source: PA Images

I didn’t even know if he was alive or not.

Lee Keum-seom (92) on seeeing her son for the first time since she and her infant daughter were separated from him and her husband as they fled North Korea.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The battle is going to be long and strenuous and needs to happen in places like this, because it won’t be won in the Dáil.

An activist marching with a group protesting Ireland’s housing crisis by occupying vacant properties.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

We are going to enjoy this, have a sing song and many sing songs. We are delighted, it is two years of a gameplan being put into practice came out on the field, we are just over the moon.

All-Ireland winning captain, Limerick’s Declan Hannon, on his team’s victory last weekend.

I don’t ever go on holiday and last week was very hard. I don’t deserve to be scorned for taking a few minutes rest.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae hit out at Minister Shane Ross, who tweeted an picture of him asleep at the match.