'Burn the bodies of the dead for fossil fuels': The week in quotes

Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I would rather Ms O’Doherty found something else to use to gain publicity. There was no conspiracy, no State involvement and I would ask her to allow my sister rest in peace.

Jimmy Guerin, brother of the late Veronica Guerin, lambasted claims the State was involved in a conspiracy to kill his sister.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The relevant councils should be focusing on putting a plan together, not criticising me for demanding that they do more.

Embattled housing minister Eoghan Murphy urged councils to do more in tackling the housing crisis.

Source: PA Images

I’ll write the real book!

US President Donald Trump on Bob Woodward’s bombshell book.

The nation wants answers, I think people in general want to see us with a body to mourn.

Fiona Pender’s brother John spoke to the Ryan Tubridy show about his sister’s disappearance.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

While it has failed a number of people in the scandal, it has also saved thousands of women’s lives.

Lorraine Walsh (left), one of the women impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal, reacting to the release of the Scally report.

Friends have been telling us for a long time we should visit this beautiful city.

Alexander Petrov, who along with Ruslan Boshirov have been accused by British security services of being responsible for the Novichok poisonings, on why the pair visited Salisbury.

… and then you would burn the bodies of the dead for fossil fuels.

Norma Burke, aka Bunty Twuntingdon McFluff, speaking to Dublin City Council on Thursday as she sought a nomination for president.