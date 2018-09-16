This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Burn the bodies of the dead for fossil fuels': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,174 Views 11 Comments
File Photo: RTE Programme on Veronica Guerin to air at 9.35pm tonight. End. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I would rather Ms O’Doherty found something else to use to gain publicity. There was no conspiracy, no State involvement and I would ask her to allow my sister rest in peace.

Jimmy Guerin, brother of the late Veronica Guerin, lambasted claims the State was involved in a conspiracy to kill his sister.

0412 Fine Gael Conference_90553414 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The relevant councils should be focusing on putting a plan together, not criticising me for demanding that they do more.

Embattled housing minister Eoghan Murphy urged councils to do more in tackling the housing crisis.

Trump Puerto Rico Florida Source: PA Images

I’ll write the real book!

US President Donald Trump on Bob Woodward’s bombshell book.

original-947

The nation wants answers, I think people in general want to see us with a body to mourn.

Fiona Pender’s brother John spoke to the Ryan Tubridy show about his sister’s disappearance.

1160 Stephen Teap_90553827_90553827 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

While it has failed a number of people in the scandal, it has also saved thousands of women’s lives.

Lorraine Walsh (left), one of the women impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal, reacting to the release of the Scally report.

Source: RT/YouTube

Friends have been telling us for a long time we should visit this beautiful city.

Alexander Petrov, who along with Ruslan Boshirov have been accused by British security services of being responsible for the Novichok poisonings, on why the pair visited Salisbury.

original

… and then you would burn the bodies of the dead for fossil fuels.

Norma Burke, aka Bunty Twuntingdon McFluff, speaking to Dublin City Council on Thursday as she sought a nomination for president.

