From royal wedding afternoon tea to whale watching in Kerry: Here's what to do this weekend

Rolling Stones mural on the side of JJ Smythâ€™s pub, a music venue on Dublinâ€™s Aungier Street.

Rolling Stones mural on the side of JJ Smythâ€™s pub, a music venue on Dublinâ€™s Aungier Street.

YES, ED SHEERANâ€™S concerts are STILL going on, but thatâ€™s not the only thing happening this weekend.

Letâ€™s take a look at whatâ€™s going on today and tomorrow.

Galway

If you missed The Rolling Stones performing in Croke Park this week, then why not head to Leisure Land to catch The Rollin Stoned, who consider themselves the second greatest rockâ€™n'roll band in the world.

Tickets cost â‚¬20 plus booking fee and are on sale here.

Keith Richardâ€™s own mother Doris once said they were fit to stand in for the Stones.

You couldnâ€™t ask for a better endorsement.

Culture Date with Dublin 8 is a neighbourhood initiative which aims to celebrate Dublin 8â€™s rich cultural and historical heritage Source: Alice PR & Events

Dublin

Culture Date with Dublin 8 takes place in Kilmainham and Inchicore today and tomorrow.

You can expect exclusive guided tours of IMMAâ€™s exhibitions, an outdoor concert at the temple in Goldenbridge Cemetery, tours of the Magazine Fort in the Phoenix Park and a family fun day on Sunday.

There are a number of events running over the weekend and a full list can be viewed hereÂ

Advance ticket booking is required but all events are free and family friendly.

First Prize Winner in 2015, Nathalia Milstein from France. Source: Dublin International Piano Competition

The 11th Dublin International Piano Competition is taking place over the next few days.

The preliminary rounds are being held this weekend until 24 MayÂ in the RDS.

There are six Irish participants this year, among entries from 21 other countries.

The winner receives a prize fund, a prestigious list of engagements, including dÃ©but concerts in London and New York as well as appearances at international festivals.

Find out more about the competitionÂ here.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Cork

Just in case you werenâ€™tÂ invited to the Royal Wedding later, you can still watch all the action at a royal afternoon tea party in the Beckett Suite of the Metropole Hotel.

Tickets cost â‚¬20 and include afternoonÂ tea and a glass of prosecco.

You even get to walk the red carpet when you arrive.

If that doesnâ€™tÂ make you feel like Meghan Markle, then maybe the selfie booth with royal wedding props will.

Find out more here.

Source: Discover Limerick

Limerick

Limerick Racecourse is hosting a family fun day this Sunday.

There are eight races taking place for the adults and some free entertainment for kids.

The kids can stay occupied between a bouncy castle and slide, face painting, balloon modelling and crazy golf.

Entry is free for children under 12 years and there is currently a special offerÂ online for two adults for â‚¬20.

Source: Irish Whale and Dolphin Group

Kerry

Join the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group at Brandon Point on Sunday morning for a free, guided land-based whale watch.

Louise OveryÂ will talk about the marine biodiversity off the Kerry coast and how to spot whales and dolphins when looking from land.

The event is open to everyone with no bookingsÂ necessary, just meet the group at 10.30am.

This is one of many eventsÂ taking place around theÂ country as part of Biodiversity Week.

More details here.Â

Source: Eamonn Farrell

Waterford

A rocky shore walk is taking place on Garrarus Strand to discover the biodiversity of the copper coast.

WalkersÂ will learn how to identify the edible seaweeds found here as well as learning about the rock pool animals and the interconnectedness of all life on the shore.

The event, organised by the Irish Wildlife Trust is free of charge and starts today at 2.30pm.

More details here.