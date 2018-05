From royal wedding afternoon tea to whale watching in Kerry: Here's what to do this weekend

Rolling Stones mural on the side of JJ Smyth’s pub, a music venue on Dublin’s Aungier Street.

YES, ED SHEERAN’S concerts are STILL going on, but that’s not the only thing happening this weekend.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on today and tomorrow.

Galway

If you missed The Rolling Stones performing in Croke Park this week, then why not head to Leisure Land to catch The Rollin Stoned, who consider themselves the second greatest rock’n'roll band in the world.

Tickets cost €20 plus booking fee and are on sale here.

Keith Richard’s own mother Doris once said they were fit to stand in for the Stones.

You couldn’t ask for a better endorsement.

Culture Date with Dublin 8 is a neighbourhood initiative which aims to celebrate Dublin 8’s rich cultural and historical heritage Source: Alice PR & Events

Dublin

Culture Date with Dublin 8 takes place in Kilmainham and Inchicore today and tomorrow.

You can expect exclusive guided tours of IMMA’s exhibitions, an outdoor concert at the temple in Goldenbridge Cemetery, tours of the Magazine Fort in the Phoenix Park and a family fun day on Sunday.

There are a number of events running over the weekend and a full list can be viewed here

Advance ticket booking is required but all events are free and family friendly.

First Prize Winner in 2015, Nathalia Milstein from France. Source: Dublin International Piano Competition

The 11th Dublin International Piano Competition is taking place over the next few days.

The preliminary rounds are being held this weekend until 24 May in the RDS.

There are six Irish participants this year, among entries from 21 other countries.

The winner receives a prize fund, a prestigious list of engagements, including début concerts in London and New York as well as appearances at international festivals.

Find out more about the competition here.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Cork

Just in case you weren’t invited to the Royal Wedding later, you can still watch all the action at a royal afternoon tea party in the Beckett Suite of the Metropole Hotel.

Tickets cost €20 and include afternoon tea and a glass of prosecco.

You even get to walk the red carpet when you arrive.

If that doesn’t make you feel like Meghan Markle, then maybe the selfie booth with royal wedding props will.

Find out more here.

Source: Discover Limerick

Limerick

Limerick Racecourse is hosting a family fun day this Sunday.

There are eight races taking place for the adults and some free entertainment for kids.

The kids can stay occupied between a bouncy castle and slide, face painting, balloon modelling and crazy golf.

Entry is free for children under 12 years and there is currently a special offer online for two adults for €20.

Source: Irish Whale and Dolphin Group

Kerry

Join the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group at Brandon Point on Sunday morning for a free, guided land-based whale watch.

Louise Overy will talk about the marine biodiversity off the Kerry coast and how to spot whales and dolphins when looking from land.

The event is open to everyone with no bookings necessary, just meet the group at 10.30am.

This is one of many events taking place around the country as part of Biodiversity Week.

More details here.

Source: Eamonn Farrell

Waterford

A rocky shore walk is taking place on Garrarus Strand to discover the biodiversity of the copper coast.

Walkers will learn how to identify the edible seaweeds found here as well as learning about the rock pool animals and the interconnectedness of all life on the shore.

The event, organised by the Irish Wildlife Trust is free of charge and starts today at 2.30pm.

More details here.