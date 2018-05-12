  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From Eurovision parties to a vegan festival: Here's what to do this weekend

The weather won’t be as good as the bank holiday, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay home.

By Adam Daly Saturday 12 May 2018, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,127 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4004609
Ed Sheeran is performing in Galway this weekend.
Ed Sheeran is performing in Galway this weekend.
Ed Sheeran is performing in Galway this weekend.

WE MIGHT NOT have the same weather as last weekend but there is still plenty to enjoy across the country.

Letâ€™s take a look at whats going today and tomorrow.

Dublin

Itâ€™s been five years since Ireland qualified for the Eurovision final â€“ so why not join in the celebrations by attending the fourth annual Douze Points Party at the Sugar Club.

Each table of six peopleÂ will represent one of the countries in the contest. The country that wins and the country that comes last in the voting will both win prizes.

Thereâ€™s also a â€˜Eurovisionaryâ€™ disco taking place afterwards.

It costs â‚¬60 per table of six, or â‚¬10 per individual (plus booking fee). For tickets and more info check the Sugar Clubâ€™s website.

shutterstock_532006042 O'Briens Wine Festival is taking place today in Dublin Castle Source: Shutterstock/DeepMeaning

Spend the afternoon in Dublin Castle tasting over 250 wines.

The Oâ€™Briens Wine Festival is on today, the evening session is sold out but there are still some tickets left for the afternoon one at 2pm.

Tickets are â‚¬25 each with proceeds going to the LauraLynn Childrenâ€™s Hospice.

So why not taste some wine for a good cause.

TheBreadwinner

KilkennyÂ 

The Butler Gallery in Kilkenny has teamed up the animation studio Cartoon Saloon for a new exhibition which looks at their most recent film, The Breadwinner.

The exhibition takes a look at the movie-making process from animation to storyboards to behind the scenes materials, so would be ideal for any movie fans or upcoming animators.

The exhibition is starting today and is on until the end of July, with free admission all summer.

Fiona-Oakes Elite marathon runner, Fiona Oakes, who will be appearing at Cork Vegfest Source: Rio City Marathon

CorkÂ 

Cork City Hall is hosting a vegan food festival today. But whether youâ€™re vegan or not there should be plenty on offer to suit everyone.

The food hall is open all day Saturday from 10am to 6pm

Tickets cost â‚¬8.30 plus booking fee but include access to all talks, presentations, demonstrations and workshops.

NO FEE GREEN RIBBON COILTE IFA MAX-9 The IFA is encouraging everyone to join the walk this weekend

LaoisÂ 

The Irish Farmers Association is continuing its â€˜Letâ€™s Talk and Walkâ€™Â forest walks this Sunday at 3pm in Emo Forest.

Eight walks have been organised in venues throughout the country during May, which is Green Ribbon month â€“ a month dedicated to encouraging people in Ireland to end mental health stigma.

A nice way to end the week, more details can be found here.

shutterstock_418192960 Source: Shutterstock/vasekk

Limerick

For all the early birds, start off your Sunday morning with a dawn chorus.

Walk throughÂ the grounds of Glenstal Abbey in Murroe and listen out forÂ pheasants, warblers, thrushes and more singing to attract a mate.

The group is meeting at Crokers Pub car park at 4.45am, more info here.

Galway

Whether you have a ticket for Ed Sheeranâ€™s gigs in PearseÂ Stadium or not you can take part in the merriment all weekend with Ed Fest in the Latin Quarter.Â 

Promoters are promising aÂ festive-like atmosphere with Ed Sheeran DJ sets and tribute acts playing in the bars, Ed Sheeran buskers on the streets, an Ed Sheeran look-alike competition and Ed Sheeran inspired food and drinks.

So if youâ€™re not a fan of his, you should definitely avoid the Latin Quarter this weekend.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Tributes after police confirm they have found body of missing Frightened Rabbit singer
77,992  20
2
Origin of name 'Supermac's' revealed as Irish fast food brand goes to legal war with McDonald's
72,557  64
3
GardaÃ­ shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
60,537  93
Fora
1
One of the largest tourist accommodation projects in Ireland has been given the go-ahead
930  0
2
Jameson's owner just bought Cork craft beer outfit Eight Degrees Brewing
309  0
3
Irish broadband group Imagine has been taken over by a Canadian investor
206  0
The42
1
'Itâ€™s not just James. Thereâ€™s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
33,963  50
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
25,055  15
3
Sam Bennett becomes first Irishman to win Giro d'Italia stage since 1987
19,720  26
DailyEdge
1
Ireland have come from absolutely nowhere to be third favourite to win the Eurovision
9,188  3
2
Kendall Jenner has admitted she found it 'weird' that Kylie became a mam before her
6,588  0
3
Deadmau5 absolutely tore into one of Ticketmaster's companies on Twitter over the issue of touting
5,573  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
HSE
Tony Oâ€™Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
Tony Oâ€™Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
John Connaghan will be the new head of the HSE - but only temporarily
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
GARDAÃ­
GardaÃ­ shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
GardaÃ­ shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
Have you seen Michael? The 14-year-old has been missing since April
Sinn FÃ©in TD Pat Buckley apologises for verbally abusing gardaÃ­ while drunk
DUBLIN
â€˜It springboarded us into a different realmâ€™ - What it would mean for Dublin to beat Kilkenny
â€˜It springboarded us into a different realmâ€™ - What it would mean for Dublin to beat Kilkenny
'Truly dreadful': Dublin man (20) jailed for possession of graphic child abuse images
Man in his 20s shot in the leg in Dublin 8

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie