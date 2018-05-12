From Eurovision parties to a vegan festival: Here's what to do this weekend

Ed Sheeran is performing in Galway this weekend.

Ed Sheeran is performing in Galway this weekend.

WE MIGHT NOT have the same weather as last weekend but there is still plenty to enjoy across the country.

Letâ€™s take a look at whats going today and tomorrow.

Dublin

Itâ€™s been five years since Ireland qualified for the Eurovision final â€“ so why not join in the celebrations by attending the fourth annual Douze Points Party at the Sugar Club.

Each table of six peopleÂ will represent one of the countries in the contest. The country that wins and the country that comes last in the voting will both win prizes.

Thereâ€™s also a â€˜Eurovisionaryâ€™ disco taking place afterwards.

It costs â‚¬60 per table of six, or â‚¬10 per individual (plus booking fee). For tickets and more info check the Sugar Clubâ€™s website.

O'Briens Wine Festival is taking place today in Dublin Castle Source: Shutterstock/DeepMeaning

Spend the afternoon in Dublin Castle tasting over 250 wines.

The Oâ€™Briens Wine Festival is on today, the evening session is sold out but there are still some tickets left for the afternoon one at 2pm.

Tickets are â‚¬25 each with proceeds going to the LauraLynn Childrenâ€™s Hospice.

So why not taste some wine for a good cause.

KilkennyÂ

The Butler Gallery in Kilkenny has teamed up the animation studio Cartoon Saloon for a new exhibition which looks at their most recent film, The Breadwinner.

The exhibition takes a look at the movie-making process from animation to storyboards to behind the scenes materials, so would be ideal for any movie fans or upcoming animators.

The exhibition is starting today and is on until the end of July, with free admission all summer.

Elite marathon runner, Fiona Oakes, who will be appearing at Cork Vegfest Source: Rio City Marathon

CorkÂ

Cork City Hall is hosting a vegan food festival today. But whether youâ€™re vegan or not there should be plenty on offer to suit everyone.

The food hall is open all day Saturday from 10am to 6pm

Tickets cost â‚¬8.30 plus booking fee but include access to all talks, presentations, demonstrations and workshops.

The IFA is encouraging everyone to join the walk this weekend

LaoisÂ

The Irish Farmers Association is continuing its â€˜Letâ€™s Talk and Walkâ€™Â forest walks this Sunday at 3pm in Emo Forest.

Eight walks have been organised in venues throughout the country during May, which is Green Ribbon month â€“ a month dedicated to encouraging people in Ireland to end mental health stigma.

A nice way to end the week, more details can be found here.

Source: Shutterstock/vasekk

Limerick

For all the early birds, start off your Sunday morning with a dawn chorus.

Walk throughÂ the grounds of Glenstal Abbey in Murroe and listen out forÂ pheasants, warblers, thrushes and more singing to attract a mate.

The group is meeting at Crokers Pub car park at 4.45am, more info here.

Galway



Whether you have a ticket for Ed Sheeranâ€™s gigs in PearseÂ Stadium or not you can take part in the merriment all weekend with Ed Fest in the Latin Quarter.Â

Promoters are promising aÂ festive-like atmosphere with Ed Sheeran DJ sets and tribute acts playing in the bars, Ed Sheeran buskers on the streets, an Ed Sheeran look-alike competition and Ed Sheeran inspired food and drinks.

So if youâ€™re not a fan of his, you should definitely avoid the Latin Quarter this weekend.